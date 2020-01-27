Lambs selling to £100 and fat ewes to £128 at Swatragh Mart

Sheep: Lambs selling to £100 and fat ewes to £128.

A stronger show of almost 1400 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday.

An entry of over 350 ewes met a sound trade for all sorts which topped at £128 for well fleshed ewes.

A 1000 lambs/hoggets were presented for sale, which was met with a slightly easier trade for heavier lambs topping at £100 on several occasions.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Swatragh producer; 28kg at £100 = 3.57p; Ringsend producer; 28kg at £100 = 3.57p; Bushmills producer; 29kg at £100 = 3.45p; Coleraine producer; 25.4kg at £99.00 = 3.90p; Dungiven producer; 27.5kg at £97.00 = 3.53p; Limavady producer; 30kg at £97.00 = 3.23p; Magherafelt producer; 30kg at £97.00 = 3.23p; Garvagh producer; 27.5kg at £97.00 = 3.53p and Draperstown producer; 25kg at £98.00 = 3.92p.

Mid-weight lambs: Draperstown producer; 24.5kg at £95.00 = 3.88p; Maghera producer; 24.7kg at £94.20 = 3.81p; Killaloo producer; 24kg at £95.20 = 3.97p; Desertmartin producer; 23kg at £94.00 = 4.09p; Ahoghill producer; 23kg at £92.80 = 4.03p; Limavady producer; 23kg at £90.00 = 3.91p; Draperstown producer; 22.5kg at £95.00 = 4.22p; Draperstown producer; 22kg at £90.00 = 4.09p and Draperstown producer; 21kg at £96.00 = 4.57p.

Light weight lambs: Draperstown producer; 20kg at £80.50 = 4.03p; Ringsend producer; 20kg at £80.00 = 4.03p; Limavady producer; 19.8kg at £81.50 = 4.13p; Magherafelt producer; 19kg at £80.00 = 4.21p; Magherafelt producer; 18.3kg at £82.80 = 4.52p and Garvagh producer; 17kg at £76.50 = 4.50p.

Fat ewes: Kells producer; 2 ewes at £128; Garvagh producer; 1 ewe at £127; Desertmartin producer; 5 ewes at £110 and Desertmartin producer; 2 ewes at £107.

Cattle: A good show of cattle was presented on Monday, which was met with a firm trade for all types of cattle.

Bullocks to £2.54 per kilo for a Limousin weighing 352kg at £895.

Heifers sold to £2.41 per kilo for a Charolais weighing 338kg at £815.

Bullocks: Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 352kg at £895 = 2.54p; Limousin, 364kg at £890 = 2.45p; Limousin, 364kg at £890 = 2.45p; Portglenone producer; Limousin, 510kg at £1100 = 2.16p; Limousin, 498kg at £1050 = 2.11p; Limousin, 500kg at £1055 = 2.11p; Limousin, 520kg at £1070 = 2.06p; Limousin, 524kg at £1070 = 2.04p; Limousin, 532kg at £1080 = 2.03p; Limousin, 542kg at £1090 = 2.01p; Limousin, 574kg at £1145 = 1.99p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 444kg at £980 = 2.21p; Limousin, 432kg at £945 = 2.19p; Limousin, 542kg at £1000 = 1.85p; Claudy producer; Limousin, 404kg at £945 = 2.34p; Parthenais. 398kg at £925 = 2.32p; Parthenais. 480kg at £970 = 2.02p; Belgian Blue, 390kg at £715 = 1.83p; Belgian Blue, 414kg at £720 = 1.74p and Dunloy producer; Aberdeen Angus, 300kg at £670 = 2.23p; Aberdeen Angus, 248kg at £550 = 2.22p; Hereford, 306kg at £565 = 1.85p; Hereford, 324kg at £600 = 1.85p; Aberdeen Angus, 292kg at £530 = 1.82p.

Heifers: Limavady producer; Charolais, 338kg at £815 = 2.41p; Charolais, 382kg at £900 = 2.36p; Charolais, 366kg at £815 = 2.23p; Charolais, 422kg at £900 = 2.13p; Aberdeen Angus, Lambs selling to £100 and fat ewes to £128 372kg at £755 = 2.03p; Charolais, 440kg at £905 = 2.06p; Charolais, 396kg at £795 = 2.01p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 362kg at £855 = 2.36p; Limousin, 380kg at £865 = 2.28p; Limousin, 372kg at £825 = 2.22p; Limousin, 382kg at £835 = 2.19p; Limousin, 372kg at £815 = 2.19p; Limousin, 396kg at £870 = 2.20p; Limousin, 396kg at £870 = 2.20p; Limousin, 356kg at £725 = 2.04p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 446kg at £945 = 2.12p; Charolais, 692kg at £1295 = 1.87p; Limousin, 528kg at £1050 = 1.99p; Limousin, 484kg at £1000 = 2.07p and Dunloy producer; Parthenais. 312kg at £620 = 1.99p; Hereford, 316kg at £595 = 1.88p; Hereford, 296kg at £530 = 1.79p; Hereford, 330kg at £600 = 1.82p.

Payment on the day.

Producer incentive: There will be a £100 Northern Counties Farmware Store voucher to be won every month at both the sheep and cattle marts.

Cattle sale - Every animal sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

Sheep sale - Every 10 sheep sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

January sponsor: NCCE Ltd Country Store

Please note: Swatragh Mart now offer payment by electronic transfer, a fast, easy, safe and secure way to receive payment for stock.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.