Lambs selling to £102.50 and fat ewes to £101 at Swatragh Mart

Sheep: Lambs selling to £102.50 and fat ewes to £101.

A strong seasonal show of 1000 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday.

A reasonable entry of 150 ewes met a firm trade which topped at £101 for Texels.

Over 800 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with an improved trade topping at £102.50 for heavy weight lambs.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Maghera producer; 34kg at £102.50 = 3.01p; Swatragh producer; 31kg at £100 = 3.23p; Magherafelt producer; 32.5kg at £98.00 = 3.02p; Antrim producer; 26.5kg at £97.50 = 3.68p; Draperstown producer; 30kg at £96.20 = 3.21p; Swatragh producer; 25kg at £95.20 = 3.81p; Kilrea producer; 28kg at £92.00 = 3.29p and Eglinton producer; 26kg at £92.20 = 3.55p.

Mid-weight lambs: Swatragh producer; 24.5kg at £95.00 = 3.88p; Swatragh producer; 24kg at £90.00 = 3.75p; Swatragh producer; 24.3kg at £95.00 = 3.92p; Swatragh producer; 23.9kg at £89.00 = 3.72p; Glenarm producer; 23.8kg at £89.50 = 3.76p; Swatragh producer; 23.5kg at £87.80 = 3.74p; Ballymoney producer; 22.8kg at £85.20 = 3.74p; Upperlands producer; 21.8kg at £83.20 = 3.82p and Slaughtneil producer; 21kg at £82.80 = 3.94p.

Light weight lambs: Swatragh producer; 20.8kg at £85.20 = 4.10p; Ballymena producer; 20.8kg at £80.80 = 3.88p; Coagh producer; 20.6kg at £84.80 = 4.12p; Coagh producer; 19.3kg at £79.80 = 4.15p and Slaughtneil producer; 19.5kg at £78.20 = 4.01p.

Fat ewes: Maghera producer; 1 ewe at £101; Kilrea producer; 2 ewes at £99.00 and Maghera producer; 2 ewes at £97.

Cattle: A strong show of cattle was presented for the first sale of 2020, which was met with a strong trade for all types of cattle. Heifers sold to £2.26 per kilo for a Charolais weighing 318kg at £720.

Bullocks sold to £2.36 for a Charolais weighing 316kg at £745.

Heifers: Swatragh producer; Limousin, 270kg at £575 = 2.13p; Limousin, 316kg at £645 = 2.04p; Limousin, 356kg at £720 = 2.02p; Upperlands producer; Hereford, 372kg at £520 = 1.40p; Limousin, 384kg at £675 = 1.76p; Limousin, 328kg at £635 = 1.94p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 450kg at £865 = 1.92p; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 374kg at £710 = 1.90p; Limousin, 452kg at £845 = 1.87p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 350kg at £745 = 2.13p; Charolais, 330kg at £695 = 2.11p; Charolais, 362kg at £715 = 1.98p; Charolais, 358kg at £630 = 1.76p and Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 318kg at £720 = 2.26p; Charolais, 368kg at £645 = 1.75p.

Bullocks:

Feeny producer; Limousin, 450kg at £980 = 2.18p; Charolais, 322kg at £695 = 2.16p; Charolais, 366kg at £790 = 2.16p; Charolais, 314kg at £635 = 2.02p; Charolais, 418kg at £855 = 2.05p; Charolais, 340kg at £655 = 1.93p; Cookstown producer; Hereford, 410kg at £670 = 1.63p; Hereford, 418kg at £625 = 1.50p; Swatragh producer; 558kg at £1055 = 1.89p; Limousin, 384kg at £710 = 1.85p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 422kg at £945 = 2.24p; Limousin, 344kg at £750 = 2.18p; Limousin, 312kg at £680 = 2.18p; Limousin, 312kg at £670 = 2.15p; Aberdeen Angus, 352kg at £745 = 2.12p; Limousin, 464kg at £910 = 1.96p and Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 316kg at £745 = 2.36p; Charolais, 362kg at £795 = 2.20p.

