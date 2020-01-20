Lambs selling to £103 and fat ewes to £145 at Swatragh Mart

Lambs to £103 and fat ewes to £145.

A strong seasonal show of over 1100 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday.

An entry of almost 280 ewes met an excellent trade for all sorts which topped at £145 for six well fleshed ewes.

Almost 800 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with a very strong trade topping at £103 on several occasions for heavy weight lambs.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Macosquin producer; 27kg at £103 = 3.81p; Limavady producer; 30kg at £103 = 3.43p; Limavady producer; 29.5kg at £103 = 3.49p; Greysteel producer; 26.7kg at £102.20 = 3.83p; Greysteel producer; 26.3kg at £101.80 = 3.88p; Draperstown producer; 29kg at £102.50 = 3.53p; Draperstown producer; 26.5kg at £102 = 3.85p; Swatragh producer; 25.9kg at £101 = 3.90p; Armoy producer; 28kg at £101.50 = 3.63p; Swatragh producer; 26kg at £101 = 3.88p and Upperlands producer; 26.8kg at £100.20 = 3.74p.

Mid-weight lambs: Bushmills producer; 24.8kg at £99.20 = 4.00p; Rasharkin producer; 24.3kg at £98.20 = 4.04p; Upperlands producer; 24.8kg at £95.00 = 3.83p; Ballymoney producer; 23.5kg at £96.20 = 4.09p; Draperstown producer; 23.8kg at £96.80 = 4.07p; Loughgall producer; 22.3kg at £95.00 = 4.26p; Swatragh producer; 22kg at £94.20 = 4.28p; Bellaghy producer; 22.8kg at £93.00 = 4.08p; Bellaghy producer; 21kg at £99.80 = 4.75p and Rasharkin producer; 21.3kg at £91.20 = 4.28p.

Light weight lambs: Desertmartin producer; 20.5kg at £89.00 = 4.34p; Upperlands producer; 20.5kg at £85.00 = 4.15p; Cookstown producer; 19kg at £78.00 = 4.11p; Ballymoney producer; 18kg at £81.50 = 4.53p and Bellaghy producer; 18kg at £79.00 = 4.39p.

Fat ewes: Magilligan producer; £145; Draperstown producer; £141; Swatragh producer; £131; Desertmartin producer; £141 and Armagh producer; £126.

Cattle

A good show of cattle was presented on Monday, which was met with an excellent trade for all types of cattle.

Bullocks to £2.45 per kilo for a Limousin weighing 290kg at £710.

Heifers sold to £2.23 per kilo for a Charolais weighing 356kg at £795.

Bullocks: Maghera producer; Limousin, 290kg at £710 = 2.45p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 386kg at £935 = 2.42p; Limousin, 396kg at £940 = 2.37p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 322kg at £760 = 2.36p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 474kg at £1050 = 2.22p; Limousin, 482kg at £1060 = 2.20p; Limousin, 536kg at £1155 = 2.15p; Limousin, 488kg at £1020 = 2.09p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 490kg at £1045 = 2.13p; Charolais, 484kg at £995 = 2.06p; Charolais, 524kg at £1000 = 1.91p and Moneymore producer; Shorthorn beef, 332kg at £730 = 2.20p; Shorthorn beef, 384kg at £795 = 2.07p; Shorthorn beef, 348kg at £670 = 1.93p; Aberdeen Angus, 316kg at £670 = 2.12p.

Heifers: Swatragh producer; Charolais, 356kg at £795 = 2.23p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 382kg at £800 = 2.09p; Charolais, 402kg at £820 = 2.04p; Limousin, 544kg at £1060 = 1.95p; Limousin, 332kg at £625 = 1.88p; Aberdeen Angus, 236kg at £425 = 1.80p and Swatragh producer; Charolais, 356kg at £740 = 2.07p; Charolais, 395kg at £785 = 1.98p.

Payment on the day.

Producer Incentive: There will be a £100 Northern Counties Farmware Store voucher to be won every month at both the sheep and cattle marts.

Cattle sale - Every animal sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

Sheep Sale - Every 10 sheep sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

January sponsor: NCCE Ltd Country Store

Please note: Swatragh Mart now offer payment by electronic transfer, a fast, easy, safe and secure way to receive payment for stock.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.