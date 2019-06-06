Lambs selling to £210 at Gortin Mart

A strong trade on Monday with fat lambs selling to £104, fat ewes selling to £165 and ewes and lambs selling to £210.

FAT LAMBS: Peter Kelly £104/39kg, Laurance Armstrong £101/33kg, Robert McAdoo £98.50/35kg, G Quinn £97/27kg, Laurance Armstrong £96.80/25kg, David Hempton £96/32kg, K and G Pinkerton £95/25kg, Martin Brennan £95/24kg, Gary Rankin £95/23kg, Peter Kelly £94.80/26kg, Stanley Wilson £94.50/26kg, Desmond Wilson £94.50/24kg, Francis McBride £94/25kg, T Browne £94/26kg, 94/26kg, J Magill £94/25kg, John McGirr £93/23kg, Robert McAdoo £93/25kg, Aubrey McKelvey £92.50/23kg, Dennis Calvert £92/23kg, Stanley Wilson £92/23kg, M Allen £92/23kg, Nuala and Raymond Thom £92/24kg, Dennis Calvert £92/23kg, R Mulligan £91.50/23kg, Kieran Hasson £91/23kg, William Martin £91/21kg, Laurance Armstrong £90/21kg, Desmond Shannon £90/22kg and John McCormick £90/21kg.

FAT EWES: Rodger Laird £165, £160, Gary Rankin £122, Lee Elliott £93, Robert McAdoo £92, Henry Sinnamon £90, MartinBrogan £88, S and A Conway £83.50, A McFarland £81, John and G Blair £80, Martin Brogan £80, Alan Spper £80, S and A Conway £80, Vincent Keenan £80, Alan Speer £80, Martin Brogan £80, Robert McAdoo £79.50, J Magill £75.50 and Henry Sinnamon £75.

EWES & LAMBS: Dermot Nugent £210, £200, White Livestock £180, £160, £150, £150 and Samuel McCullagh £162, £150, £138.