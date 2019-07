Lambs selling to £81.50 and fat ewes to £80 at Downpatrick Mart

At weekly sheep sale on June 29 there was a good show of lambs making up to £81.50, fat ewes to £80 and light weight lambs to £4.00ppk.

Leading prices as follows:

FAT LAMBS: Ballylough farmer 24kg, £81.50, Tyrella farmer 25kg, £80.00, Ballybrannagh farmer 25kg, £80.00, Ballynahinch farmer 26kg, £79.50, Dromara farmer 24kg, £78.50, Ballyculter farmer 24kg, £78.50, Downpatrick farmer 24kg, £78.00, Edendarriff farmer 23kg, £78.00, Ardglass farmer 24kg, £78.00, Clough farmer 25kg, £78.00, Strangford farmer 24kg, £78.00, Dromara farmer 23kg, £77.50, Corbally farmer 24kg, £77.00, Bonecastle farmer 23kg, £77.00, Downpatrick farmer 25kg, £77.00, Kilclief farmer 23kg, £75,50, Ballygowan farmer 22kg, £75.50, Ballynahinch farmer 22kg, £75.50, Legamaddy farmer 22kg, £75.00, Ballynahinch farmer 22kg, £75.00, Downpatrick farmer 22kg, £74.50, Ballyhornan farmer 22kg, £74.00, Scaddy farmer 21kg, £73.50, Strangford farmer 21kg, £73.50, Crossgar farmer 21kg, £72.50, Strangford farmer 20kg, £70.00, Kilkeel farmer 20kg, £70.00, Downpatrick farmer 20kg, £69.00 and Ballylucas farmer 20kg, £69.00 and £68.50.

FAT EWES: Dundrum farmer £80.00, Ballybrannagh farmer £78.00, Ballynahinch farmer £70.50, Ballygowan farmer £64.00 and Newcastle farmer £60.