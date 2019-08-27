Lambs selling to £82.50 and fat ewes to £108 at Swatragh Mart

Sheep: Another strong show of over 1,700 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday.

An entry of 600 cull ewes saw good demand for well fleshed ewes, topping at £138 for Texels, with many lots passing the £100 mark.

Almost 1,100 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with an easier trade, selling to a top of £82.50 for 25.5kg.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Glarryford producer; 25.5kg at £85.50 = 3.24p; Aghadowey producer; 30kg at £80.50 = 2.68p; Magherafelt producer; 28.5kg at £77.00 = 2.70p; Swatragh producer; 24.3kg at £77.50 = 3.19p; Aghadowey producer; 25kg at £77.00 = 3.08p; Garvagh producer; 27.2kg at £77.00 = 2.83p; Cookstown producer; 25kg at £76.80 = 3.07p; Swatragh producer; 25.5kg at £76.00 = 2.98p and Swatragh producer; 24kg at £76.00 = 3.17p.

Mid-weight lambs: Maghera producer; 23.3kg at £75.20 = 3.23p; Dungiven producer; 22kg at £73.20 = 3.33p; Maghera producer; 23kg at £75.00 = 3.26p; Moneymore producer; 22kg at £72.80 = 3.31p; Claudy producer; 22.2kg at £73.50 = 3.31p; Dungiven producer; 22.3kg at £72.00 = 3.24p; Coleraine producer; 22.5kg at £71.00 = 3.16p; Swatragh producer; 21.4kg at £72.20 = 3.37p; Desertmartin producer; 21.3kg at £71.80 = 3.38p and Claudy producer; 21.8kg at £71.50 = 3.29p.

Light weight lambs: Claudy producer; 20.8kg at £66.00 = 3.18p; Coleraine producer; 19.3kg at £63.00 = 3.27p; Swatragh producer; 18.3kg at £68.00 = 3.72p; Kilrea producer; 18.5kg at £67.00 = 3.62p; Maghera producer; 17.5kg at £60.00 = 3.43p and Garvagh producer; 16.5kg at £53.00 = 3.21p.

Fat ewes: Ballymoney producer; 1 ewe at £108; Toomebridge producer; 4 ewes at £103.50; Stewartstown producer; 11 ewes at £103 and Maghera producer; 1 ewe at £95.

Approximate price ranges:

Texels - £80 - £180.

Suffolk - £70 - £90.

Mule/crossbred - £50 - £75.

Cattle: A strong show of 100 head of cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday, which was met with a strong trade for all types of stock on offer.

Heifers sold to a top price per kilo £2.05 for a Charolais weighing 458kg.

Bullocks sold to a top of £2.09 pence per kilo for a Charolais weighing 496kg.

Heifers: Garvagh producer; Charolais, 458kg at £940 = 2.05p; Charolais, 470kg at £945 = 2.01p; Limousin, 446kg at £885 = 1.98p; Charolais, 464kg at £915 = 1.97p; Charolais, 474kg at £935 = 1.97p; Charolais, 412kg at £795 = 1.93p; Charolais, 504kg at £950 = 1.88p; Charolais, 556kg at £1045 = 1.88p; Charolais, 554kg at £1020 = 1.84p; Charolais, 494kg at £890 = 1.80p; Charolais, 410kg at £760 = 1.85p; Limousin, 486kg at £800 = 1.65p; Charolais, 652kg at £1180 = 1.81p; Charolais, 408kg at £715 = 1.75p; Charolais, 366kg at £650 = 1.78p; Charolais, 564kg at £1050 = 1.86p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 400kg at £760 = 1.90p; Charolais, 452kg at £860 = 1.90p; Limousin, 386kg at £695 = 1.80p; Limousin, 386kg at £695 = 1.80p; Charolais, 496kg at £905 = 1.82p; Charolais, 506kg at £965 = 1.91p; Donemana producer; Charolais, 450kg at £885 = 1.97p and Swatragh producer and Simmental, 700kg at £1,175 = 1.68p.

Bullocks: Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 594kg at £1,170 = 1.97p; Charolais, 638kg at £1,255 = 1.97p; Limousin, 610kg at £1,160 = 1.90p; Limousin, 636kg at £1,165 = 1.83p; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 626kg at £1,140 = 1.82p; Limousin, 654kg at £1,200 = 1.83p; Charolais, 584kg at £1,070 = 1.83p; Charolais, 640kg at £1,205 = 1.88p; Limousin, 666kg at £1,240 = 1.86p; Charolais, 640kg at £1,180 = 1.84p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 442kg at £850 = 1.92p; Charolais, 618kg at £1,175 = 1.90p; Charolais, 402kg at £905 = 1.84p; Charolais, 616kg at £1,000 = 1.62p; Donemana producer; Aberdeen Angus, 440kg at £600 = 1.36p; Aberdeen Angus, 426kg at £565 = 1.33p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 496kg at £1,035 = 2.09p; Charolais, 502kg at £1,025 = 2.04p; Charolais, 476kg at £970 = 2.04p; Charolais, 474kg at £950 = 2.00p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 490kg at £970 = 2.04p; Charolais, 516kg at £1020 = 1.98p; Limousin, 490kg at £980 = 2.00p; Charolais, 516kg at £960 = 1.86p; Charolais, 426kg at £830 = 1.95p; Charolais, 482kg at £790 = 1.64p; Limousin, 546kg at £1000 = 1.83p; Charolais, 562kg at £1080 = 1.92p; Charolais, 444kg at £760 = 1.71p; Ringsend producer; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 498kg at £1030 = 2.07p; Charolais, 496kg at £1035 = 2.09p; Charolais, 464kg at £940 = 2.03p; Limousin, 508kg at £1040 = 2.05p; Charolais, 516kg at £1030 = 2.00p; Limousin, 510kg at £990 = 1.94p; Limousin, 518kg at £1005 = 1.94p; Limousin, 466kg at £880 = 1.89p and Garvagh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 486kg at £945 = 1.94p; Aberdeen Angus, 488kg at £925 = 1.90p; Aberdeen Angus, 532kg at £1005 = 1.89p; Aberdeen Angus, 534kg at £1,000 = 1.87p; Aberdeen Angus, 500kg at £915 = 1.83p; Aberdeen Angus, 406kg at £625 = 1.54p; Aberdeen Angus, 462kg at £820 = 1.77p.

Payment on the day.

Producer incentive: There will be a £100 Northern Counties Farmware Store voucher to be won every month at both the sheep and cattle marts.

Cattle sale - Every animal sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

Sheep sale - Every 10 sheep sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

August sponsor: J B Tyres, Tobermore.

Please note: Swatragh Mart now offer payment by electronic transfer, a fast, easy, safe and secure way to receive payment for stock.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.