Lambs selling to £82.50 and fat ewes to £138 at Swatragh

Sheep: Another strong show of 1,900 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday.

An entry of 750 cull ewes saw good demand for well fleshed ewes, topping at £138 for Texels, with many lots passing the £100 mark.

Almost 1,200 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with an easier trade, selling to a top of £82.50 for 20kg ewe lambs.

Sample prices: Heavyweight lambs: Garvagh producer; 20.5kg at £82.50 = 4.02p; Maghera producer; 25.8kg at £77.80 = 3.02p; Cookstown producer; 26.8kg at £79.00 = 2.95p; Garvagh producer; 29.5kg at £79.50 = 2.69p; Maghera producer; 29kg at £78.00 = 2.69p; Dungiven producer; 30kg at £78.00 = 2.60p; Moneymore producer; 26kg at £78.20 = 3.01p and Limavady producer; 25kg at £75.00 = 2.93p.

Mid-weight lambs: Maghera producer; 23.5kg at £77.00 = 3.28p; Draperstown producer; 24.5kg at £76.00 = 3.10p; Garvagh producer; 23.8kg at £76.50 = 3.22p; Swatragh producer; 24.8kg at £76.20 = 3.07p; Limavady producer; 23.5kg at £74.80 = 3.18p; Dungiven producer; 22.7kg at £74.20 = 3.27p; Ballycastle producer; 22.8kg at £73.00 = 3.20p; Maghera producer; 23.3kg at £74.00 = 3.18p; Dungannon producer; 22.3kg at £74.00 = 3.32p and Maghera producer; 23.5kg at £73.80 = 3.14p.

Light weight lambs: Garvagh producer; 20.5kg at £70.20 = 3.42p; Garvagh producer; 19.6kg at £70.00 = 3.57p; Loughgall producer; 18.2kg at £67.50 = 3.71p; Dungannon producer; 17.3kg at £65.50 = 3.80p; Slaughtmanus producer; 17kg at £66.20 = 3.89p and Dungannon producer; 16.5kg at £65.00 = 3.94p.

Fat ewes: Tobermore producer; 2 ewes at £138; 2 ewes at £113; Garvagh producer; 2 ewes at £109; Ballymoney producer; 3 ewes at £102 and Magherafelt producer; 2 ewes at £100;

Approximate price ranges:

Texels - £90 - £138.

Suffolk - £75 - £95.

Mule/Crossbred - £55 - £75.

Cattle: A good show of quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday, which resulted in a steady trade for all types of stock on offer.

Heifers sold to a top of £1,100 for a Limousin 572kg (1.95p).

Bullocks sold to £1,150 for an Aberdeen Angus weighing 606kg (1.90p).

Heifers: Swatragh producer; Blonde d'Aquitaine 420kg at £815 = 1.94p; Limousin, 410kg at £800 = 1.95p; Charolais, 482kg at £885 = 1.84p; Limousin, 572kg at £1,100 = 1.92p; Simmental, 544kg at £850 = 1.56p; Dunloy producer; Limousin, 428kg at £790 = 1.85p; Aberdeen Angus, 484kg at £875 = 1.81p; Aberdeen Angus, 468kg at £840 = 1.79p; Aberdeen Angus, 452kg at £785 = 1.74p; Aberdeen Angus, 426kg at £750 = 1.76p; Aberdeen Angus, 428kg at £675 = 1.58p; Moneymore producer; Limousin, 522kg at £980 = 1.88p; Hereford, 468kg at £670 = 1.43p; Fleckvieh, 384kg at £540 = 1.41p; Dungiven producer; Aberdeen Angus, 558kg at £980 = 1.76p;Shorthorn, 508kg at £800 = 1.57p; Fleckvieh, 512kg at £800 = 1.56p and Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 456kg at £800 = 1.75p; Charolais, 408kg at £720 = 1.76p; Charolais, 442kg at £770 = 1.74p.

Bullocks: Dunloy producer; Aberdeen Angus, 496kg at £995 = 2.01p; Aberdeen Angus, 606kg at £1,150 = 1.90p; Aberdeen Angus, 536kg at £1,045 = 1.95p; Aberdeen Angus, 482kg at £935 = 1.94p; Aberdeen Angus, 442kg at £830 = 1.88p; Saler, 500kg at £940 = 1.88p; Hereford, 612kg at £1,120 = 1.83p; Aberdeen Angus, 446kg at £830 = 1.86p; Aberdeen Angus, 482kg at £840 = 1.74p; Aberdeen Angus, 566kg at £965 = 1.70p; Aberdeen Angus, 504kg at £925 = 1.84p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 420kg at £865 = 2.06p; Limousin, 372kg at £800 = 2.15p; Limousin, 368kg at £800 = 2.17p; Upperlands producer; Limousin, 606kg at £1,000 = 1.65p and Swatragh producer; Limousin, 566kg at £975 = 1.72p; Limousin, 534kg at £1,045 = 1.96p; Limousin, 422kg at £855 = 2.03p; Charolais, 458kg at £940 = 2.05p; Charolais, 510kg at £1,000 = 1.96p; Charolais, 604kg at £1100 = 1.82p; Charolais, 444kg at £820 = 1.85p.

