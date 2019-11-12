Lambs selling to £86 and fat ewes to £80 at Swatragh Mart

Sheep: Lambs selling to £86 and fat ewes to £80.

A seasonal show of 900 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, which met a sharper trade for all types.

An entry of almost 200 fat ewes was met with a steady trade for well fleshed ewes, topping at £80.00.

Lambs reached £86.00 for 26.5kg ewe lambs.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Upperlands producer; 26.5kg at £86.00 = 3.25p; Maghera producer; 26.8kg at £84.00 = 3.14p; Macosquin producer; 26kg at £81.20 = 3.12p; Limavady producer; 27.5kg at £79.00 = 2.87p; Portglenone producer; 25.5kg at £79.00 = 3.10p; Eglinton producer; 28kg at £80.00 = 2.86p; Castlerock producer; 25kg at £79.80 = 3.19p; Upperlands producer; 26kg at £78.00 = 3.00p and Maghera producer; 25kg at £79.00 = 3.16p.

Mid-weight lambs: Swatragh producer; 24.3kg at £80.00 = 3.30p; Draperstown producer; 24.3kg at £77.50 = 3.20p; Macosquin producer; 21.8kg at £77.00 = 3.54p; Limavady producer; 22.6kg at £76.80 = 3.40p; Ballyronan producer; 21.5kg at £76.00 = 3.53p; Swatragh producer; 24kg at £77.20 = 3.22p; Claudy producer; 22.7kg at £75.20 = 3.31p; Swatragh producer; 23.3kg at £74.50 = 3.20p and Dungiven producer; 22.5kg at £74.00 = 3.29p.

Light weight lambs: Glenullin producer; 20.3kg at £72.20 = 3.57p; Cookstown producer; 19.8kg at £71.00 = 3.59p; Dungiven producer; 18kg at £72.80 = 4.04p; Castledawson producer; 19.3kg at £70.00 = 3.64p; Cookstown producer; 17kg at £64.50 = 3.79p and Dungiven producer; 19.3kg at £66.00 = 3.43p.

Fat ewes: Templepatrick producer; 1 ewe at £80.00; Magherafelt producer; 4 ewes at £78.00; Dungiven producer; 30 ewes at £77.00 and Dungiven producer; 2 ewes at £75.

Cattle

A strong entry of cattle was presented on Friday 8th November at Swatragh Livestock mart for our breeding cattle sale.

An entry of over 40 springers met a strong trade selling to £1680.

Maiden heifers were also a great trade selling to £1380 for a Blue Limousin heifer.

Monday saw a seasonal show with heifers selling to £1065 for a Charolais weighing 610kg.

Bullocks sold to £905 for a Charolais weighing 440kg.

Heifers: Toomebridge producer; Belgian Blue, 380kg at £750 = 1.97p; Belgian Blue, 382kg at £710 = 1.86p; Belgian Blue, 342kg at £675 = 1.97p; Belgian Blue, 416kg at £730 = 1.75p; Belgian Blue, 378kg at £750 = 1.98p; Belgian Blue, 470kg at £885 = 1.88p; Belgian Blue, 390kg at £725 = 1.86p; Belgian Blue, 466kg at £860 = 1.85p; Charolais, 456kg at £850 = 1.86p; Rasharkin producer; Fleckvieh, 618kg at £880 = 1.42p; Fleckvieh, 540kg at £765 = 1.42p; Fleckvieh, 580kg at £815 = 1.41p; Drumsurn producer; Limousin, 392kg at £725 = 1.85p; Limousin, 390kg at £710 = 1.82p; Limousin, 376kg at £650 = 1.73p; Limousin, 410kg at £740 = 1.80p; Limousin, 418kg at £780 = 1.87p; Swatragh producer; 458kg at £865 = 1.89p and Moneymore producer; Charolais, 502kg at £905 = 1.80p; Charolais, 494kg at £890 = 1.80p; Charolais, 610kg at £1065 = 1.75p.

Bullocks: Swatragh producer; Charolais, 440kg at £905 = 2.06p; Charolais, 436kg at £815 = 1.87p; Charolais, 444kg at £950 = 2.14p; Limousin, 416kg at £795 = 1.91p; Limousin, 436kg at £755 = 1.73p; Bellaghy producer; Charolais, 396kg at £750 = 1.89p and Magherafelt producer; Aberdeen Angus, 274kg at £500 = 1.82p; Aberdeen Angus, 284kg at £530 = 1.87p; Aberdeen Angus, 276kg at £490 = 1.78p; Aberdeen Angus, 252kg at £440 = 1.75p.

Springing Heifers sample prices: Belgian Blue, £1680; Limousin, £1600; Limousin, £1520; Limousin, £1540; Limousin, £1500; Blonde d'Aquitaine, £1450; Simmental, £1420; Limousin, £1400.

Maiden heifers sample prices: Limousin, £1380, Limousin, £1225; Shorthorn beef, £1160; Shorthorn beef, £1200.

Payment on the day.

Producer incentive: There will be a £100 Northern Counties Farmware Store voucher to be won every month at both the sheep and cattle marts.

Cattle sale - Every animal sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

Sheep sale - Every 10 sheep sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

November sponsor: F P McCann Ltd, Kilrea.

Please note: Swatragh Mart now offer payment by electronic transfer, a fast, easy, safe and secure way to receive payment for stock.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.