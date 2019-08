Lambs selling to £87.50 and fat ewes to £91 at Downpatrick Mart

At the weekly sheep sale on Saturday, August 10 there was an increased entry of lambs selling to £87.50 and fat ewes to £91.00.

Lighter weight lambs sold to £3.82ppk Leading prices in all categories as follows.

FAT LAMBS: Downpatrick farmer 24kg, £87.50, Rossglass farmer 26kg, £85.00, Ballyalton farmer 25kg, £83.00, Saintfield farmer 26kg, £82.50, Crossgar farmer 26kg, £82.50, Minerstown farmer 24kg, £82.00, Saintfield farmer 24kg, £81.50, Castlescreen farmer 25kg, £81.50, Raholp farmer 25kg, £81.00, Ballyculter farmer 24kg, £80.75, Teconnaught farmer 23kg, £80.50, Downpatrick farmer 24kg, £80.00, Saintfield farmer 24kg, £80.00, Dromara farmer 23kg, £80.00, Lisbane farmer 23kg, £80.00, Ardglass farmer 23kg, £79.00, Crossgar farmer 23kg, £79.50, Maghera farmer 25kg, £77.50, Ardglass farmer 22kg, £77.00, Ballykinlar farmer 22kg, £75.50, Killyleagh farmer 22kg, £75.00, Ballyhornan farmer 22kg, £73.50, Ballygowan farmer 22kg, £73.00, Ardglass farmer 21kg, £72.00, Dungannon farmer 19kg, £71.00, Downpatrick farmer 21kg, £70.50, Crossgar farmer 20kg, £69.50, Saintfield farmer 19kg, £69.50, Castlewellan farmer 19kg, £67.50, Ballynagross farmer 18kg, £65.00, Kilkeel farmer 18kg, £65.00, Ballybrannagh farmer 18kg, £65.00, Castlewellan farmer 16kg, £58.50 and Saintfield farmer 16kg, £56.50.

FAT EWES: Castlewellan farmer £91, £89 and £85, Downpatrick farmer £80.00 and £77.00, Ballycruttle farmer £75.00, Saintfield farmer £75.00, Clough farmer £70.00, Tyrella farmer £70.00, Ballynahinch farmer £70.00, Saintfield farmer £62.00, Comber £60.00, Clough farmer £60.00, Killyleagh farmer £55.00, Crossgar farmer £55.00, Dromara farmer £55.00 and Crossgar farmer £55.00.