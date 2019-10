Lambs selling to up £77.50 at Massereene Mart

Good entries again this week with buyers looking for lightweight lambs and paying up to 340p HW.

LAMB PRICES: Ballyclare producer 20 lambs 20kg at £68 = 340p. Ballyclare producer 8 lambs 21.5kg at £72.50 = 337p. Doagh producer 3 lambs 22.5kg at £73 = 324p. Antrim producer 5 lambs 24.5kg at £80 = 326p. Antrim producer 15 lambs 23kg at £72 = 313p. Crumlin producer 16 lambs 23kg at £72 = 313p. Carnlough producer 20 lambs 22.5kg at £70 = 311p. Carrickfergus producer 24 lambs 22kg at £68.50 = 311p. Crumlin producer 7 lambs 25kg at £77.50 = 310p. Crumlin producer 42 lambs 23kg at £71 = 309p. Ballinderry producer 10 lambs 22kg at £68 = 309p. Broughshane producer 4 lambs 24kg at £74 = 308p. Crumlin producer 23 lambs 24.5kg at £75 = 306p. Ballycarry producer 25 lambs 24.5kg at £75 = 306p. Gleno producer 6 lambs 22.5kg at £68.40 = 304p. Raloo producer 9 lambs 23kg at £70 = 304p. Carrickfergus producer 25 lambs 24.5kg at £74.50 = 304p. Crumlin producer 77 lambs 24kg at £73 = 304p. Ballyclare producer 19 lambs 22.5kg at £68 = 302p. Ballyclare producer 15 lambs 25.5kg at £77 = 302p. Ballymena producer 8 lambs 25.5kg at £77 = 302p. Crumlin producer 12 lambs 25kg at £75 = 300p. Broughshane producer 12 lambs 25.5kg at £76.50 = 300p. Antrim producer 13 lambs 24kg at £72 = 300p.

HEAVY LAMBS: Newtownards producer 12 lambs 25kg at £78. Dungannon producer 26 lambs 25kg at £77.50. Portadown producer 42 lambs 25.5kg at £77. Ballymena producer 36 lambs 25kg at £77. Muckamore producer 26 lambs 25kg at £76. Crumlin producer 39 lambs 27kg at £76. Ballymena producer 40 lambs 25kg at £76.50. Crumlin producer 15 lambs 25.5kg at £76. Dundrod producer 31 lambs 25.5kg at £76. Ballynahinch producer 23 lambs 24.5kg at £75. Antrim producer 54 lambs 24.5kg at £75.

CAST EWES: Greyabbey producer 4 Texels at £91. Crumlin producer 10 Suffolks at £87. Ligoniel producer 8 Suffolks at £82. Carnlough producer 12 Mules at £71. Ballymena producer 8 Mules at £65. Carrickfergus producer 10 Mules at £65. Crumlin producer 4 Mules at £60. Carnlough producer 29 Blackface at £50.