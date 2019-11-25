Lambs sold to £101 and fat ewes to £105 at Swatragh Mart

Sheep: Lambs sold to £101.00 and fat ewes to £105.

A good show of over 1100 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, which met a sharp trade for all types.

A small entry of fat ewes was met with a steady trade for well fleshed ewes, topping at £105.00. Lambs reached £101 for 35kg.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Stewartstown producer; 35kg at £101 = 2.89p; Castledawson producer; 24kg at £87.20 = 3.63p; Kilrea producer; 25.8kg at £87.00 = 3.38p; Eglinton producer; 28kg at £86.00 = 3.07p; Dungiven producer; 25kg at £86.20 = 3.45p; Claudy producer; 24.9kg at £85.20 = 3.42p; Coleraine producer; 25.9kg at £85.00 = 3.28p; Cookstown producer; 26kg at £84.00 = 3.23p; Limavady producer; 29.3kg at £84.20 = 2.88p and Swatragh producer; 30kg at £84.50 = 2.82p.

Mid-weight lambs: Maghera producer; 24kg at £83.50 = 3.41p; Claudy producer; 23kg at £83.00 = 3.61p; Swatragh producer; 23kg at £82.20 = 3.57p; Ederney producer; 22kg at £82.20 = 3.74p; Magherafelt producer; 22.8kg at £82.00 = 3.60p; Coleraine producer; 22.9kg at £80.80 = 3.53p; Maghera producer; 21.8kg at £79.80 = 3.66p and Coleraine producer; 21kg at £79.00 = 3.76p.

Light weight lambs: Draperstown producer; 20kg at £80.00 = 4.00p; Bushmills producer; 20.3kg at £78.20 = 3.86p; Garvagh producer; 19kg at £74.50 = 3.92p; Dungiven producer; 18kg at £75.00 = 4.17p and Ringsend producer; 17.5kg at £65.50 = 3.74p.

Fat ewes: Limavady producer; 1 ewe at £105; Stewartstown producer; 2 ewes at £103; Limavady producer; 2 ewes at £96.00 and Coleraine producer; 3 ewes at £88.

Cattle

Monday saw a seasonal show with heifers selling to £2.12 per kilo for a Limousin weighing 340kg.

Bullocks sold to £2.77 per kilo for a Charolais weighing 294kg.

Heifers: Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 340kg at £720 = 2.12p; Limousin, 402kg at £815 = 2.03p; Limousin, 448kg at £800 = 1.79p; Limousin, 412kg at £780 = 1.89p; Limousin, 424kg at £740 = 1.75p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 336kg at £690 = 2.05p; Charolais, 300kg at £600 = 2.00p; Charolais, 306kg at £605 = 1.98p; Charolais, 316kg at £600 = 1.90p; Charolais, 302kg at £530 = 1.75p; Bellaghy producer; Simmental, 434kg at £825 = 1.90p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 212kg at £360 = 1.70p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 392kg at £760 = 1.94p; Aberdeen Angus, 404kg at £710 = 1.76p and Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 358kg at £675 = 1.89p.

Bullocks: Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 294kg at £815 = 2.77p; Charolais, 314kg at £640 = 2.04p; Charolais, 340kg at £615 = 1.81p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 414kg at £900 = 2.17p; Aberdeen Angus, 428kg at £810 = 1.89p; Simmental, 392kg at £695 = 1.77p; Feeny producer; Charolais, 524kg at £1000 = 1.91p and Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 412kg at £825 = 2.00p; Limousin, 402kg at £800 = 1.99p.

Springers (in calf to Limousin bull).

Aberdeen Angus, £1170; Aberdeen Angus, £1100; Belgian Blue, £1080; Aberdeen Angus, £1100.

Limousin breeding bull - £1125.

Cull cows: Swatragh producer; Limousin, 678kg at £875 = 1.29p.

Payment on the day.

Producer incentive: There will be a £100 Northern Counties Farmware Store voucher to be won every month at both the sheep and cattle marts.

Cattle sale - Every animal sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

Sheep sale - Every 10 sheep sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

November sponsor: F P McCann Ltd, Kilrea.

Please note: Swatragh Mart now offer payment by electronic transfer, a fast, easy, safe and secure way to receive payment for stock.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.