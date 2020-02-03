Lambs sold to £105.20 and fat ewes to £137 at Swatragh Mart

Sheep: Lambs sold to £105.20 and fat ewes to £137.

A smaller show of just over 900 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday.

An entry of over 200 cull ewes met a sound trade for all sorts which topped at £137 for well fleshed ewes.

700 lambs/hoggets were presented for sale, which was met with a steady trade, topping at £105.20 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Tobermore producer; 31kg at £105.20 = 3.39p; Rasharkin producer; 30.5kg at £102.50 = 3.36p; Kilrea producer; 28.3kg at £103.80 = 3.67p; Maghera producer; 27kg at £100 = 3.70p; Kilrea producer; 27kg at £100 = 3.70p; Dungiven producer; 26kg at £99.20 = 3.82p; Coleraine producer; 25.3kg at £99.80 = 3.95p; Ballycastle producer; 25.3kg at £99.80 = 3.95p; Ballycastle producer; 26.5kg at £99.20 = 3.74p; Stewartstown producer; 28kg at £99.00 = 3.54p and Maghera producer; 30kg at £97.00 = 3.23p.

Mid-weight lambs: Magherafelt producer; 24.6kg at £97.80 = 3.98p; Slaughtneil producer; 24.5kg at £96.50 = 3.94p; Garvagh producer; 23.5kg at £97.20 = 4.14p; Swatragh producer; 24.5kg at £93.50 = 3.82p; Rasharkin producer; 24.8kg at £95.80 = 3.87p; Coagh producer; 24kg at £94.50 = 3.94p; Coleraine producer; 23kg at £95.00 = 4.13p and Maghera producer; 22kg at £91.80 = 4.17p.

Light weight lambs: Bellaghy producer; 20.3kg at £89.50 = 4.42p; Coleraine producer; 20.5kg at £89.20 = 4.35p; Garvagh producer; 19.5kg at £89.50 = 4.59p; Slaughtneil producer; 19.8kg at £82.50 = 4.17p; Draperstown producer; 18kg at £80.00 = 4.44p; Greysteel producer; 19.8kg at £88.00 = 4.46p

Fat ewes: Tobermore producer; 3 ewes at £137; Coagh producer; 1 ewe at £111; Loughgeil producer; 1 ewe at £111 and Ballymoney producer; 2 ewes at £109.

Cattle: A good show of cattle was presented on Monday, which was met with a strong trade for all types of cattle.

Bullocks to £2.59 per kilo for a Limousin weighing 278kg at £720.

Heifers sold to £2.44 per kilo for a Limousin weighing 270kg at £660.

Bullocks: Ballymena producer; Limousin, 278kg at £720 = 2.59p; Limousin, 268kg at £680 = 2.54p; Limousin, 338kg at £855 = 2.53p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 296kg at £745 = 2.52p; Limousin, 338kg at £790 = 2.34p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 320kg at £745 = 2.33p; Limousin, 376kg at £835 = 2.22p; Limousin, 380kg at £830 = 2.18p; Limousin, 360kg at £700 = 1.94p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 456kg at £900 = 1.97p; Charolais, 428kg at £845 = 1.97p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 548kg at £1135 = 2.07p; Limousin, 660kg at £1265 = 1.92p; Limousin, 542kg at £1000 = 1.85p; Limousin, 542kg at £980 = 1.81p; South Devon, 586kg at £1050 = 1.79p and Swatragh producer; Charolais, 654kg at £1275 = 1.95p; Simmental, 416kg at £800 = 1.92p; Simmental, 456kg at £865 = 1.90p; Charolais, 466kg at £890 = 1.91p.

Heifers: Ballycastle producer; Limousin, 270kg at £660 = 2.44p; Limousin, 252kg at £610 = 2.42p; Limousin, 274kg at £635 = 2.32p; Limousin, 294kg at £600 = 2.04p; Portglenone producer; Limousin, 490kg at £1060 = 2.16p; Limousin, 484kg at £1020 = 2.11p; Limousin, 524kg at £1065 = 2.03p; Limousin, 514kg at £1050 = 2.04p; Limousin, 570kg at £1125 = 1.97p; Limousin, 598kg at £1185 = 1.98p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 250kg at £570 = 2.28p; Limousin, 346kg at £660 = 1.91p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 366kg at £750 = 2.05p; Charolais, 402kg at £880 = 2.19p; Charolais, 410kg at £830 = 2.02p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 508kg at £1060 = 2.09p; Limousin, 510kg at £1060 = 2.08p Charolais, 520kg at £1055 = 2.03p; Limousin, 448kg at £910 = 2.03p; Limousin, 522kg at £1000 = 1.92p; Charolais, 572kg at £1070 = 1.87p; Simmental, 616kg at £1100 = 1.79p; Feeny producer; Limousin, 414kg at £855 = 2.07p; Limousin, 322kg at £650 = 2.02p; Limousin, 282kg at £580 = 2.06p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 344kg at £650 = 1.89p; Limousin, 346kg at £620 = 1.79p and Swatragh producer; Simmental, 466kg at £920 = 1.97p; Simmental, 420kg at £800 = 1.90p; Simmental, 458kg at £980 = 2.14p.

