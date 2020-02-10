Lambs sold to £111.50 and fat ewes to £126 at Swatragh Mart

Lambs sold to £111.50 and fat ewes to £126.

A seasonal show of 900 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday.

An entry of almost 350 cull ewes met a sound trade for all sorts which topped at £126 for well fleshed ewes.

A smaller show of 500 lambs/hoggets were presented for sale, which resulted in a sharp trade, topping at £111.50 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Magherafelt producer; 28.5kg at £111.50 = 3.91p; Stewartstown producer; 29.5kg at £108 = 3.66p; Maghera producer; 26.5kg at £107 = 4.04p; Maghera producer; 26kg at £104 = 4.00p; Swatragh producer; 26.8kg at £103.20 = 3.85p; Upperlands producer; 25.5kg at £102.50 = 4.10p; Stewartstown producer; 25kg at £100.20 = 4.01p; Swatragh producer; 25.9kg at £101 = 3.90p and Limavady producer; 26.8kg at £99.20 = 3.71p.

Mid-weight lambs: Dungiven producer; 24.5kg at £99.20 = 4.05p; Rasharkin producer; 24kg at £98.50 = 4.10p; Toomebridge producer; 23.8kg at £97.00 = 4.08p; Claudy producer; 24.3kg at £94.00 = 3.88p; Toomebridge producer; 24.8kg at £96.20 = 3.89p; Swatragh producer; 23.3kg at £94.20 = 4.05p; Draperstown producer; 22kg at £94.50 = 4.30p; Slaughtneil producer; 22.8kg at £96.00 = 4.21p; Swatragh producer; 21.9kg at £94.80 = 4.33p and Rasharkin producer; 21kg at £91.50 = 4.36p.

Light weight lambs: Maghera producer; 20.5kg at £88.20 = 4.30p; Draperstown producer; 20.5kg at £87.00 = 4.24p; Macosquin producer; 20.3kg at £88.50 = 4.37p; Templepatrick producer; 19.5kg at £80.00 = 4.10p and Slaughtneil producer; 19kg at £78.00 = 4.11p.

Fat ewes: Aghadowey producer; 1 ewe at £126; Magherafelt producer; 1 ewe at £117; Maghera producer; 1 ewe at £112 and Limavady producer; 3 ewes at £110.

Cattle: A good show of cattle was presented on Monday which was met with a strong trade for all types of cattle.

Bullocks to £2.80 per kilo for a Limousin weighing 266kg at £745.

Heifers sold to £2.40 per kilo for a Limousin weighing 350kg at £840.

Bullocks: Dunloy producer; Limousin, 328kg at £770 = 2.35p; Limousin, 296kg at £675 = 2.28p; Limousin, 318kg at £670 = 2.11p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 266kg at £745 = 2.80p; Limousin, 320kg at £755 = 2.36p; Limavady producer; Belgian Blue, 282kg at £705 = 2.50p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 366kg at £800 = 2.19p; Charolais, 424kg at £920 = 2.17p; Charolais, 386kg at £2.11p; Charolais, 456kg at £920 = 2.02p and Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 422kg at £890 = 2.11p; Limousin, 368kg at £710 = 1.93p; Limousin, 480kg at £880 = 1.83p.

Heifers: Dunloy producer; Limousin, 350kg at £840 = 2.80p; Limousin, 210kg at £440 = 2.10p; Limousin, 236kg at £470 = 1.99p; Limousin, 312kg at £590 = 1.89p; Limavady producer; Aberdeen Angus, 280kg at £625 = 2.23p; Aberdeen Angus, 274kg at £570 = 2.08p; Aberdeen Angus, 296kg at £600 = 2.03p; Aberdeen Angus, 274kg at £570 = 2.08p; Aberdeen Angus, 274kg at £500 = 1.82p; Aberdeen Angus, 472kg at £845 = 1.79p; Aberdeen Angus, 274kg at £500 = 1.82p; Portglenone producer; Charolais, 264kg at £550 = 2.08p; Limousin, 316kg at £610 = 1.93p; Limousin, 492kg at £880 = 1.79p; Limousin, 446kg at £800 = 1.79p; Limousin, 398kg at £740 = 1.86p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 338kg at £695 = 2.06p; Charolais, 404kg at £780 = 1.93p; Charolais, 436kg at £800 = 1.83p; Charolais, 392kg at £750 = 1.91p and Swatragh producer; Charolais, 352kg at £745 = 2.12p; Charolais, 366kg at £740 = 2.02p; Charolais, 380kg at £730 = 1.92p; Charolais, 418kg at £825 = 1.97p; Charolais, 404kg at £800 = 1.98p; Charolais, 452kg at £800 = 1.77p.

