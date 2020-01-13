Lambs to £101.00 and fat ewes to £141 at Swatragh Mart

Sheep: Lambs to £101.00 and fat ewes to £141.

A strong seasonal show of over 1000 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday.

A reasonable entry of 209 ewes met an excellent trade for all sorts which topped at £141 for Texels.

Almost 800 lambs were presented for sale which was met with a very strong trade topping at £101 for heavy weight lambs.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Draperstown producer; 28kg at £101 = 3.61p; Garvagh producer; 30.9kg at £101 = 3.27p; Randalstown producer; 26.3kg at £99.00 = 3.77p; Swatragh producer; 25.6kg at £98.80 = 3.86p; Swatragh producer; 28kg at £98.00 = 3.50p; Ballymena producer; 30kg at £97.00 = 3.23p; Upperlands producer; 25kg at £97.00 = 3.88p and Ballycastle producer; 25.5kg at £97.80 = 3.83p.

Mid-weight lambs: Ringsend producer; 24.8kg at £97.00 = 3.92p; Draperstown producer; 24kg at £94.50 = 3.94p; Ballymoney producer; 24.8kg at £94.50 = 94.50 = 3.81p; Limavady producer; 24kg at £96.00 = 4.00p; Dungiven producer; 23.3kg at £91.00 = 3.90p; Dungannon producer; 22.4kg at £90.80 = 4.05p; Toomebridge producer; 23.3kg at £88.50 = 3.80p; Dungiven producer; 23.3kg at £89.80 = 3.85p; Ballymoney producer; 23.5kg at £91.20 = 3.88p; Swatragh producer; 22.4kg at £90.80 = 4.05p and Ballymoney producer; 22kg at £90.00 = 4.09p.

Light weight lambs: Limavady producer; 20.3kg at £82.80 = 4.09p; Macosquin producer; 20.9kg at £81.50 = 3.90p; Coleraine producer; 19.8kg at £79.00 = 3.99p; Limavady producer; 19.5kg at £78.00 = 4.00p; Dungiven producer; 18kg at £72.50 = 4.03p and Draperstown producer; 18.4kg at £74.50 = 4.05p.

Fat ewes: Ballymoney producer; 2 ewes at £145; Maghera producer; 1 ewe at £141; Omagh producer; 1 ewe at £124.50 and Ballymoney producer; 3 ewes at £119.

Cattle: A good show of cattle was presented on Monday, which was met with a steady trade for all types of cattle.

Heifers sold to £2.24 per kilo for a Limousin weighing 352kg at £790.

Bullocks sold to £2.15 for a Charolais weighing 486kg at £1045.

Heifers: Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 352kg at £790 = 2.24p; Limousin, 318kg at £815 = 2.13p; Swatragh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 480kg at £975 = 2.03p; Aberdeen Angus, 454kg at £830 = 1.83p; Limousin, 316kg at £555 = 1.76p; Aberdeen Angus, 417kg at £810 = 1.72p; Glenullin producer ; Aberdeen Angus, 562kg at £970 = 1.73p and Swatragh producer; Belgian Blue, 480kg at £925 = 1.93p; Limousin, 480kg at £960 = 2.00p.

Bullocks: Swatragh producer; Charolais, 486kg at £1045 = 2.15p; Limousin, 418kg at £835 = 2.00p; Limousin, 422kg at £855 = 1.93p; Garvagh producer; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 562kg at £1165 = 2.07p; Charolais, 466kg at £955 = 2.05p; Charolais, 522kg at £1030 = 1.97p; Limousin, 466kg at £845 = 1.81p; Limousin, 526kg at £990 = 1.88p; Maghera producer; Aberdeen Angus, 402kg at £765 = 1.90p; Aberdeen Angus, 426kg at £810 = 1.90p; Limousin, 538kg at £1030 = 1.91p; Limousin, 410kg at £765 = 1.87p; Limousin, 500kg at £940 = 1.88p; Limousin, 410kg at £765 = 1.87p; Aberdeen Angus, 482kg at £880 = 1.83p; Aberdeen Angus, 510kg at £960 = 1.88p; Limousin, 586kg at £1045 = 1.78p; Fleckvieh, 520kg at £805 = 1.55p and Swatragh producer; Shorthorn, 416kg at £765 = 1.84p; Aberdeen Angus, 480kg at £875 = 1.82p; Aberdeen Angus, 542kg at £940 = 1.73p.

Payment on the day.

Please note: Swatragh Mart now offer payment by electronic transfer, a fast, easy, safe and secure way to receive payment for stock.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.