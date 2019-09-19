Lambs to £80.00 and to 3.72 per kg at Kilrea Mart

A super entry of 300 calves and weanlings on Thursday, September 12 met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Dropped calves

Bull calves

Dungiven farmer, Limousin £445; H Stewart, Ballyclare, Aberdeen Angus £350, £340; T McNeill, Aghadowey, Fleckvieh £335, £305; R W Kane, Ballintoy, Belgian Blue £335, Limousin £218; G Rea, Rasharkin, Belgian Blue £335; T Herbison, Randalstown, Aberdeen Angus £330; M O’Kane, Ballykelly, Limousin £330; W Campbell, Magherafelt, Limousin £310; J Close, Rasharkin, Belgian Blue £310, Aberdeen Angus £295; T and J Mackey, Ballyclare, Aberdeen Angus £305, £202; B Douglas, Dungiven, Aberdeen Angus £300; Kilrea farmer, Limousin £295; I Tanner, Castlerock, Simmental £285; Buchanans of Cavandarragh, Castlederg, Montbeliarde £260, Belgian Blue £255; T Faith, Limavady, Limousin £260; G and E M Pollock, Ballymoney, Stabiliser £260; D Borland, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus £248; R Bell, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £245; J McCollum, Ballykelly, Aberdeen Angus £235; J and R J Hanna, Loughgiel, Hereford £225; G I Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £225; J Holmes, Garvagh, Fleckvieh £220; W and I Whiteside, Limavady, Belgian Blue £218; A Hemphill, Armoy, Belgian Blue £215; H Smyth, Dungiven, Hereford £202 and Derryduff Farms, Dungiven, Hereford £200.

Heifer calves

G Rea, Rasharkin, Belgian Blue £305, £268; W Crawford, Ballymena, Belgian Blue £300; T Herbison, Randalstown, Aberdeen Angus £295; Kilrea farmer, Limousin £290; R Bell, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £280, £240, £215; J Close, Rasharkin, Aberdeen Angus £255; R W Kane, Ballintoy, Belgian Blue £280, £242; Dungiven farmer, Charolais £272; W Campbell, Magherafelt, Limousin £255; J McConaghy, Kilraughts, Aberdeen Angus £255; H Smyth, Dungiven, Belgian Blue £240; J W McCollum, Ballykelly, Aberdeen Angus £230; G I Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £202 and Bushmills farmer, Shorthorn beef £200.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £180.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

80 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

Monday, September 16, 2019: A super entry of 520 lambs met a sound trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £80.00 and to 3.72per kg.

Lambs

S Pollock, Ballymoney, 21.5k, £80 (372); K Clyde, Garvagh, 18k, £58 (322); Coleraine farmer, 23.5k, £71.80 (306); R Henderson, Tobermore, 22k, £67 (305); Moneymore farmer, 20k, £61 (305); G Calderwood, Rasharkin, 23k, £70 (304); A McIlroy, Aghadowey, 23k, £70 (304); J Adams, Coleraine, 22k, £66.50 (302); D Logan, Rasharkin, 21.5k, £65 (302); L Reid, Coleraine, 23k, £69.50 (302); A O’Kane, Kilrea, 20.5k, £62 (302); Moneymore farmer, 21.5k, £64.50 (300); I Laughlin, Garvagh, 22.5k, £67.50 (300) and P Stewart, Garvagh, 21k, £63 (300).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £85.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

Tuesday, September 17, 2019: A super entry of 65 head of dairy met a flying trade with calved heifers selling to a top of £1700.

Bulling heifers sold to a top of £1000.

More stock required weekly.

J Gordon, Moneymore, calved heifers to £1700, £1600; W Millar (Jnr), Coleraine, springing heifer to £1300; J A Nevin, Ringsend, calved heifer to £1230 and H G Stewart, Magherafelt, batch of bulling heifers selling to a top of £1000, £990, £980 and £940.

Wednesday, September 18, 2019: A super entry of 320 fat cow, suckler and store cattle stock at Kilrea met a sharp trade with quality stores in demand.

Steers sold to £1185, heifers sold to £1330 and fat cows sold to £1280.

Fat cows: (A flying trade - more required)

K Gardiner, Kilrea, 750k Belgian Blue £1280 (171), 590k Simmental £760 (129), 640k Limousin £825 (129); Antrim farmer, 550k Limousin £920 (167); G Weir, Toomebridge, 700k Simmental £1085 (155), 590k Belgian Blue £720 (122); N Connor, Dungiven, 620k Limousin £925 (149); R Brown, Garvagh, 640k Blonde d'Aquitaine £945 (148); C and J Kelly, Bellarena, 580k Aberdeen Angus £845 (146), 710k £985 (139), 490k £645 (132); A Bradley, Kilrea, 650k Charolais £930 (143); D McKee, Portglenone, 710k Hereford £945 (133); S Carmichael, Dungiven, 610k Limousin £800 (131); B P and P Hurrell, Randalstown, 780k Aberdeen Angus £1000 (128) and Ballycastle farmer, 610k Friesian £775 (127).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Heifers

S Graham, Portglenone, 400k Limousin £790 (198), 290k £540 (186); S Smyth, Rasharkin, 420k Charolais £825 (196), 460k £840 (183), 440k £800 (182); Castlerock farmer, 430k Limousin £830 (193), 350k £645 (184); J McCracken, Randalstown, 490k Charolais £945 (193); G Douglas, Aghanloo, 580k Limousin £1115 (192), 650k Blonde d'Aquitaine £1240 (191), 650k £1200 (185), 730k £1330 (182), 640k Belted Galloway £1160 (181); D Taylor, Macosquin, 430k Charolais £810 (188); K Robinson, Donemana, 490k Charolais £900 (184); J Douglas, Aghanloo, 660k Blonde d'Aquitaine £1210 (183), 610k £1100 (180); T McCracken, Limavady, 390k Charolais £710 (182), 370k Blonde d'Aquitaine £670 (181), 420k Charolais £760 (181); Maghera farmer, 410k Limousin £745 (182) and Kilrea farmer, 560k Charolais £1005 (180).

Steers

Ballintoy farmer, 460k Limousin £970 (211), 450k £945 (210), 470k Aberdeen Angus £980 (209), 430k Sal £890 (207), 460k Limousin £940 (204), 460k £935 (203), 470k Charolais £955 (203), 460k £910 (198), 490k Aberdeen Angus £925 (189), 480k Limousin £905 (189); R McCartney, Dungiven, 370k Limousin £780 (211); J Higgins, Ringsend, 350k Charolais £735 (210), 390k Limousin £815 (209); Portglenone farmer, 400k Limousin £830 (208), 430k £880 (205), 410k £840 (205), 340k £660 (194), 400k £750 (188), 430k £810 (186); M McShane, Derry, 450k Limousin £920 (204); S Graham, Portglenone, 290k Limousin £585 (202); B McFall, Portglenone, 600k Aberdeen Angus £1185 (198), 590k £1145 (194), 590k £1130 (192), 600k £1145 (191), 540k £1030 (191); B Johnston, Limavady, 490k Charolais £940 (192), 510k £965 (189); J McGoldrick, Kilrea, 560k Charolais £1040 (186), 580k Limousin £1070 (185); Upperlands farmer, 270k Aberdeen Angus £500 (185) and D Taylor, Macosquin, 390k Aberdeen Angus £700 (180).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.