Lambs to £81.50 and fat ewes to £89 at Swatragh Mart

Sheep: Lambs to £81.50 and fat ewes to £89.

Another good show of 1800 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday.

An entry of 600 cull ewes, topped at £89 for Texels.

Almost 1100 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with a steady trade, reflecting factory prices selling to a top of £81.50 for 25.5kg.

Breeding rams sold to £410.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Coleraine producer; 26kg at £81.50 = 3.13p; Magherafelt producer; 25.7kg at £75.00 = 2.92p; Upperlands producer; 24.8kg at £75.00 = 3.02p; Cookstown producer; 25.5kg at £73.00 = 2.86p; Dungiven producer; 26kg at £74.20 = 2.85p; Garvagh producer; 28kg at £74.00 = 2.64p; Cookstown producer; 26kg at £75.00 = 2.88p and Claudy producer; 25.5kg at £74.00 = 2.90p.

Mid-weight lambs: Garvagh producer; 24.5kg at £73.80 = 3.01p; Moneymore producer; 24.3kg at £72.80 = 2.95p; Limavady producer; 23.9kg at £71.00 = 2.93p; Upperlands producer; 24kg at £72.50 = 3.02p; Desertmartin producer; 23.5kg at £70.00 = 2.98p; Garvagh producer; 23kg at £70.20 = 3.05p; Swatragh producer; 22.8kg at £69.50 = 3.05p; Maghera producer; 22kg at £67.80 = 3.08p; Toomebridge producer; 22.6kg at £68.20 = 3.02p and Swatragh producer; 21.3kg at £65.00 = 3.06p.

Light weight lambs: Maghera producer; 20.6kg at £65.20 = 3.17p; Draperstown producer; 20.2kg at £65.20 = 3.23p; Dungannon producer; 19.3kg at £65.80 = 3.42p; Dungiven producer; 18.5kg at £64.80 = 3.50p; Dungiven producer; 17.3kg at £61.00 = 3.54p and Garvagh producer; 17.8kg at £58.00 = 3.26p.

Fat ewes: Magherafelt producer; £89.00; Dungiven producer; £87.00; Claudy producer; £85.00; Tobermore producer; £83.00, £82.00 and Dungiven producer; £80.

Approximate price ranges:

Texels - £70- £89.

Suffolk - £65 - £75.

Mule/crossbred - £50 - £70.

Cattle: A strong show of 140 head of cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday, which was met with a strong trade for all types of stock on offer.

Bullocks to a top of £2.24 pence per kilo for a Charolais weighing 390kg.

Heifers sold to a top price per kilo of £2.19 for a Belgium blue weighing 306kg.

Bullocks top price per head (Belgian Blue, 614kg at £1,130).

Heifers top price per head (Charolais, 672kg at £1,170).

Heifers: Swatragh producer ; Belgian Blue, 306kg at £670 = 2.19p; Charolais, 486kg at £1,045 = 2.15p; Charolais, 516kg at £950 = 1.84p; Charolais, 548kg at £945 = 1.72p; Charolais, 604kg at £1,060 = 1.75p; Maydown producer; Belgian Blue, 372kg at £650 = 1.75p; Belgian Blue, 306kg at £670 = 2.19p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 568kg at £985 = 1.73p; Limousin, 664kg at £1095 = 1.65p; Limousin, 572kg at £975 = 1.70p; Limousin, 646kg at £1,140 = 1.76p; Limousin, 540kg at £960 = 1.78p; Limousin, 528kg at £965 = 1.83p; Limousin, 614kg at £1,035 = 1.69p; Limousin, 608kg at £1,030 = 1.69p; Limousin, 562kg at £1,005 = 1.79p; Limousin, 336kg at £660 = 1.96p; Claudy producer; Charolais, 514kg at £825 = 1.61p; Limousin, 474kg at £800 = 1.69p; Charolais, 480kg at £835 = 1.74p; Charolais, 490kg at £780 = 1.59p; Charolais, 512kg at £875 = 1.71p; Castlerock producer; Limousin, 400kg at £690 = 1.73p; Limousin, 452kg at £840 = 1.86p; Simmental, 402kg at £560 = 1.39p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 476kg at £840 = 1.76p; Limousin, 510kg at £940 = 1.84p; Limousin, 472kg at £700 = 1.48p; Limousin, 428kg at £675 = 1.58p; Garvagh producer; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 512kg at £875 = 1.71p; Charolais, 572kg at £960 = 1.68p; Charolais, 518kg at £850 = 1.64p; Charolais, 466kg at £745 = 1.60p; Macosquin producer; Limousin, 382kg at £600 = 1.57p; Limousin, 450kg at £700 = 1.56p; Limavady producer; Simmental, 356kg at £650 = 1.83p; Ringsend producer; Limousin, 410kg at £800 = 1.95p; Toomebridge producer; Charolais, 498kg at £885 = 1.78p; Limousin, 512kg at £910 = 1.78p; Limousin, 488kg at £850 = 1.74p; Stabiliser, 554kg at £870 = 1.57p; Cookstown producer; Simmental, 294kg at £560 = 1.90p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 516kg at £1010 = 1.96p; Charolais, 548kg at £1,020 = 1.86p; Charolais, 488kg at £900 = 1.84p; Charolais, 520kg at £900 = 1.73p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 672kg at £1,170 = 1.74p; Limousin, 524kg at £920 = 1.76p; Charolais, 614kg at £1,145 = 1.86p; Charolais, 640kg at £1,130 = 1.77p and Charolais, 652kg at £1100 = 1.69p.

Bullocks: Swatragh producer; Charolais, 390kg at £875 = 2.24p; Charolais, 506kg at £1040 = 2.06p; Limavady producer; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 494kg at £1,005 = 2.03p; Limousin, 470kg at £1,025 = 2.18p; Charolais, 456kg at £985 = 2.16p; Limousin, 466kg at £955 = 2.05p; Charolais, 522kg at £1,045 = 2.00p; Charolais, 498kg at £990 = 1.99p; Limousin, 558kg at £975 = 1.75p; Charolais, 480kg at £920 = 1.92p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 398kg at £800 = 2.01p; Limousin, 408kg at £870 = 2.13p; Limousin, 326kg at £695 = 2.13p; Limousin, 458kg at £850 = 1.86p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 422kg at £920 = 2.18p; Limousin, 360kg at £750 = 2.08p; Charolais, 360kg at £700 = 1.94p; Limousin, 474kg at £920 = 1.94p; Limousin, 450kg at £825 = 1.83p; Bellaghy producer; Aubrac,478kg at £890 = 1.86p; Charolais, 468kg at £820 = 1.75p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 486kg at £945 = 1.94p; Limousin, 480kg at £935 = 1.95p; Charolais, 506kg at £975 = 1.93p; Charolais, 524kg at £955 = 1.82p; Limousin, 502kg at £950 = 1.89p; Charolais, 552kg at £960 = 1.74p; Charolais, 542kg at £955 = 1.76p; Charolais, 560kg at £930 = 1.66p; Limousin, 554kg at £920 = 1.66p; Limousin, 560kg at £925 = 1.65p; Charolais, 592kg at £970 = 1.64p; Limousin, 574kg at £940 = 1.64p; Charolais, 646kg at £1,035 = 1.60p; Charolais, 586kg at £960 = 1.64p; Belgian Blue, 516kg at £790 = 1.53p; Maghera producer; Belgian Blue, 614kg at £1,130 = 1.84p; Limousin, 492kg at £880 = 1.79p; Limousin, 598kg at £990 = 1.66p; Limousin, 544kg at £870 = 1.60p; Limousin, 552kg at £885 = 1.60p; Limousin, 634kg at £965 = 1.52p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 396kg at £830 = 2.10p; Charolais, 458kg at £930 = 2.03p; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 406kg at £800 = 1.97p; Charolais, 474kg at £885 = 1.87p; Claudy producer; Limousin, 512kg at £865 = 1.69p; Simmental, 610kg at £1,015 = 1.66p; Aberdeen Angus, 552kg at £850 = 1.63p; Limousin, 532 at £850 = 1.60p; Simmental, 502kg at £725 = 1.44p; Simmental, 528kg at £740 = 1.40p; Hereford, 498kg at £750 = 1.51p; Castlerock producer; Simmental, 414kg at £600 = 1.45p; Kilrea producer; Simmental, 652kg at £1,030 = 1.58p; Maydown producer; Belgian Blue, 304kg at £600 = 1.97p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 408kg at £815 = 2.00p; Limousin, 462kg at £870 = 1.88p; Limousin, 468kg at £885 = 1.89p; Limousin, 462kg at £850 = 1.84p; Ringsend producer; Limousin, 452kg at £870 = 1.92p; Charolais, 446kg at £915 = 2.05p and Cookstown producer; Simmental, 332kg at £550 = 1.66p.

Cull cows: Swatragh producer; Belgian Blue, 712kg at £950 = 1.33p; Belgian Blue, 734kg at £900 = 1.23p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 626kg at £710 = 1.13p; Hereford, 648kg at £730 = 1.13p and Claudy producer; Simmental, 570kg at £600 = 1.05p.

Payment on the day.

Producer incentive: There will be a £100 Northern Counties Farmware Store voucher to be won every month at both the sheep and cattle marts.

Cattle sale - Every animal sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

Sheep sale - Every 10 sheep sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

September sponsor: McGuigan’s Garage, Swatragh.

Please note: Swatragh now offer payment by electronic transfer, a fast, easy, safe and secure way to receive payment for stock.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.