Lambs to £95.00 and fat ewes to £92.50 at Swatragh Mart

Sheep: Lambs to £95.00 and fat ewes to £92.50.

A seasonal show of 800 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, which met a steady trade for all types.

A small entry of fat ewes was met with a steady trade for well fleshed ewes, topping at £92.50.

Lambs reached £95.00 for 35kg.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Magherafelt producer; 35kg at £95.00 = 2.71p; Moneymore producer; 27kg at £91.00 = 3.37p; Moneymore producer; 28kg at £92.00 = 3.29p; Draperstown producer; 27.5kg at £89.00 = 3.24p; Swatragh producer; 25.7kg at £88.00 = 3.42p; Swatragh producer; 27.5kg at £88.00 =3.20p; Swatragh producer; 26kg at £88.00 = 3.38p; Armoy producer; 26.5kg at £88.00 = 3.32p; Garvagh producer; 25.5kg at £87.00 = 3.41p; Swatragh producer; 25kg at £87.00 = 3.48p and Garvagh producer; 27kg at £87.00 = 3.22p.

Mid-weight lambs: Ballymoney producer; 24.3kg at £85.00 = 3.51p; Swatragh producer; 24kg at £84.00 = 3.50p; Knockloughrim producer 24.3kg at £85.00 = 3.51p; Maghera prioducer; 23kg at £80.00 = 3.48p; Swatragh producer; 23.3kg at £81.00 = 3.48p; Garvagh producer; 23.3kg at £79.80 = 3.43p; Maghera producer; 23.4kg at £79.00 = 3.38p; Draperstown producer; 22.5kg at £78.00 = 3.47p; Maghera producer; 22kg at £77.00 = 3.50p and Maghera producer; 21kg at £74.00 = 3.52p.

Light weight lambs: Swatragh producer; 20kg at £75.00 = 3.75p; Ballymena producer; 20.5kg at £73.20 = 3.57p; Desertmartin producer; 19.5kg at £70.00 = 3.59p; Garvagh producer; 18kg at £65.00 = 3.61p and Garvagh producer; 19kg at £66.00 = 3.47p.

Fat ewes: Kilrea producer; 7 ewes at £92.50; Magherafelt producer; 6 ewes at £80.00; Coagh producer; 1 ewe at £80.00 and Magherafelt producer; 7 ewes at £75.

Cattle: Monday saw a good show for our final sale of the season and strong steady trade, with heifers selling to £2.28 per kilo for a Simmental weighing 298kg at £680. Bullocks sold to £2.35 per kilo for a Simmental weighing 374kg at £880.

Heifers: Swatragh producer; Simmental, 298kg at £680 = 2.28p; Swatragh producer; Simmental, 308kg at £695 = 2.26p; Simmental, 348kg at £770 = 2.21p; Simmental, 352kg at £745 = 2.12p; Simmental, 348kg at £690 = 1.98p; Simmental, 394kg at £780 = 1.98p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 366kg at £750 = 2.05p; Simmental, 380kg at £730 = 1.92p and Swatragh producer; Limousin, 412kg at £770 = 1.87p.

Bullocks: Swatragh producer; Simmental, 374kg at £880 = 2.35p; Limousin, 420kg at £965 = 2.30p; Simmental, 342kg at £800 = 2.34p; Simmental, 506kg at £1060 = 2.09p; Limousin, 464kg at £950 = 2.05p; Simmental, 530kg at £1050 = 1.98p; Limousin, 476kg at £930 = 1.95p; Charolais, 430kg at £800 = 1.86p; Swatragh producer; Simmental, 334kg at £750 = 2.25p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 456kg at £935 = 2.05p; Swatragh producer; Simmental, 482kg at £905 = 1.88p; Charolais, 430kg at £800 = 1.86p and Maghera producer; Limousin, 608kg at £1165 = 1.92p.

