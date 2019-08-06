Lambs to £95 at Swatragh mart

Another strong show of 2000 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday.

An entry of over 800 cull ewes saw strong demand for well fleshed ewes, topping at £145 for Texels, with many lots passing the £100 mark. Almost 1200 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with an improved trade for good quality, well fleshed lambs topping at £95.00 for 28kg.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight Lambs: Coleraine producer 28kg at £95.00 = 3.39p; Upperlands producer 25kg at £85.00 = 3.40p; Limavady producer 26kg at £83.50 = 3.21p; Aghadowey producer 25.5kg at £83.80 = 3.29p; Bellaghy producer 26kg at £82.80 = 3.18p; Maghera producer 25kg at £83.00 = 3.32p; Claudy producer 26kg at £82.00 = 3.15p; Randalstown producer 26.5kg at £81.50 = 3.08p; Draperstown producer 25.3kg at £81.00 = 3.21p; Upperlands producer 26.3kg at £82.00 = 3.12p.

Mid-weight Lambs: Swatragh producer 22.9kg at £80.00 = 3.49p; Coleraine producer 23.5kg at £79.50 = 3.38p; Cookstown producer 23.8kg at £79.20 = 3.33p; Ballycastle producer 23.5kg at £79.80 = 3.40p; Limavady producer 24.3kg at £79.80 = 3.28p; Swatragh producer 23.3kg at £79.00 = 3.39p; Maghera producer 22.6kg at £78.20 = 3.46p; Kilrea producer 22kg at £77.00 = 3.50p; Dungiven producer 21.5kg at £75.00 = 3.49p; Desertmartin producer 21.3kg at £75.00 = 3.53p.

Light weight Lambs: Cookstown producer 20.3kg at £73.00 = 3.60p; Garvagh producer 19.4kg at £71.00 = 3.66p; Dungiven producer 18.4kg at £70.50 = 3.83p; Cookstown producer 17.5kg at £69.00 = 3.94p.

Fat Ewe prices: Tobermore producer 2 ewes at £145; Quigley’s point producer 1 ewe at £119; Swatragh producer 2 ewes at £117; Maghera producer 2 ewes at £102.

Approximate price ranges:

Texels - £90 - £145

Suffolk - £75 - £100

Mule/CB - £60 - £80

A seasonal show of quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday, which resulted in a steady trade for all types of stock on offer. Heifers sold to a top of £1225 for a Limousin 522kg (2.35p). Bullocks sold to £1030 for a Limousin weighing 510kg. (2.02p).

Heifers: Swatragh producer LIM,522kg at £1225 = 2.35p; LIM,564kg at £955 = 1.69p; Donemana producer SD,326kg at £590 = 1.81p; SD,332kg at £625 = 1.88p; SD,348kg at £550 = 1.58p.

Bullocks: Swatragh producer LIM,510kg at £1030 = 2.02p; CH,496kg at £900 = 1.81p; Garvagh producer LIM,500kg at £925 = 1.85p; Donemana producer SD,306kg at £500 = 1.63p.

There will be a £100 Northern Counties Farmware Store Voucher to be won every month at both the Sheep and Cattle Marts.

Cattle Sale - Every animal sold will guarantee one entry into monthly draw.

Sheep Sale - Every 10 sheep sold will guarantee one entry into monthly draw

August sponsor: J.B. Tyres, Tobermore