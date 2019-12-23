Lambs top £89, Fat ewes to £140 at Swatragh

A strong seasonal show of almost 500 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday. A reasonable entry of ewes met a flying trade which topped at £160 for Texels. Almost 450 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with a steady trade, reflecting factory prices selling to a top of £89.00 for 28kg.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight Lambs: Ballycastle producer; 28kg at £89.00 = 3.18p; Magherafelt producer; 26.5kg at £85.00 = 3.21p; Upperlands producer; 25kg at £85.00 = 3.40p; Cookstown producer; 26kg at £80.00 = 3.08p; Dungiven producer; 24.75kg at £79.50 = 3.21p;

Mid-weight Lambs:

Maghera producer; 23.4kg at £80.50 = 3.44p; Maghera producer; 22.5kg at £80.00 = 3.56p; Drapestown producer; 23.5kg at £80.00 = 3.40p; Coleraine producer; 23kg at £78.00 = 3.39p; Desertmartin producer; 21.9kg at £76.50 = 3.49p; Limavady producer; 23kg at £76.00 = 3.30p; Dungiven producer; 22kg at £79.00 = 3.59p; Dungiven producer; 22kg at £76.00 = 3.45p; Toomebridge producer; 22.4kg at £76.20 = 3.40p; Maghera producer; 22.3kg at £79.00 = 3.54p.

Light weight Lambs: Maghera producer; 17.5kg at £68.00 = 3.89p; Swatragh producer; 18kg at £71.00 = 3.94p.

Fat ewes: Magherafelt producer; £160.00; Limavady producer; £140.00; Magherafelt producer; £133.00.