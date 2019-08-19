Land mobility clinics

Over the last 18 months, the Land Mobility programme has been matching up and assisting families with succession planning.

The programme has built up a database of over 230 participants and 24 agreements over the line. This joint initiative between YFCU and UFU, is proving very successful with a considerable number of referrals coming from the network of group offices throughout Northern Ireland, and thank you for all your support.

In the next stage of Land Mobility, programme manager John McCallister, would like to run a clinic in each group office. It is hoped it will provide a useful opportunity and encourage people to think about land mobility and succession planning.

The following clinics will be held:

Donard Group – 19th August 2019, 10.00am - 1.00pm.

South West Down Group - 30th August 2019, 10.00am - 1.00pm.

Armagh / Down Group - 28th August 2019, 10.00am - 1.00pm.

Ards Group – 6th September 2019, 10.00am - 1.00pm.

South Tyrone Group – 9th September 2019, 11.00am - 1.00pm.

Fermanagh Group – 12th September 2019, 10.30am - 1.30pm.

North West Derry Group – 27th September 2019, 11.00am - 2.00pm.