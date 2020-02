Mount Congreve Farm in Co Waterford has been sold for an undisclosed sum to local businessman, Mr Edward Walsh.

The farm extends to almost 400 acres and the off-market deal included the transfer of the dairy herd.

Savills managed the sale process on behalf of the seller, Swisscon Limited.

James Butler, Head of Savills’ Country Agency Department, said: “The purchaser intends to expand and develop the in-hand dairy enterprise, which is a strong vote of confidence in the Irish dairy sector.”