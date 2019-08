Large entry of cattle sell to a complete clearance at Newtownstewart Mart

A larger entry of cattle on offer sold to a complete clearance with quality lots in particular selling extremely well.

Fat cows: R Sproule, Castlederg 520kgs, £160, 700kgs, £149. S Reid, Drumquin 800kgs, £150. C Devine, Claudy 680kgs, £146; J A Orr, Plumbridge 820kgs, £134. B Shields, Castlederg 810kgs, £130; J C McConnell, Gortin 740kgs, £133; D McShane, Glenmornan 610kgs, £130.

Poorer cows sold from £83 up.

Bullock and bull prices: M Fahy, Drumquin 560kgs, £1,050, 500kgs, £900, 520kgs, £900, 420kgs, £800. R Giles, Omagh (Friesian) 650kgs, £1,020; H Catterson, Castlederg 460kgs, £920, 410kgs, £910, 370kgs, £890 (£241 per 100kgs), 420kgs, £860, £855 and £795, 430kgs, £855, 340kgs, £800, 380kgs, £760, 335kgs, £740, 365kgs, £745. C Muldoon, Castlederg 480kgs, £955 and £920, 460kgs, £800; G Hamilton, Castlederg 560kgs, £915; L Connolly, Castlederg 430kgs, £835, 390kgs, £735. I McCrea, Castlederg 400kgs, £725.

Heifer prices: G Hamilton, Castlederg 630kgs, £1,085, 540kgs, £1,010, 580kgs, £980, 570kgs, £900. R Buchanan, Donemana 590kgs, £1,050, 520kgs, £890; R Giles, Omagh 560kgs, £1,020, 470kgs, £860, 490kgs, £850. T Semple, Castlederg 480kgs, £825; R Sproule, Castlederg 400kgs, £780, 380kgs, £730 and P McGurk, Plumbridge 395kgs, £660.

Sheep sale: B Mullen 23.4kgs, £82; W J Doherty 26.1kgs, £81.40; A McFarland 24.8kgs, £81; D Lecky 24.1kgs, £80.80; C Muldoon 26.60kgs, £80.20; a Castlederg farmer 26kgs, £80; R Pinkerton 24.5kgs, £80; A Ward 24.5kgs, £80; J Quigley 26.7kgs, £80; A McKelvey 23.7kgs, £80; B T McGlinchey 25.6kgs, £79.20; R S Moore 23.9kgs, £79; H McFarland 24.3kgs, £79; K McNamee 23.3kgs, £78.60; J V Beattie 24.9kgs, £78; K Condy 23.3kgs, £78; S Cooke 24.2kgs, £77; D Baxter 23.3kgs, £77; G Cooke 22.7kgs, £77 and S Sproule 23.4kgs, £77.

Fat ewes: R Scott £108; V Shortt £99; H McNamee £91 and £90; S Sproule £88; R Pinkerton £87; W J Doherty £85; J Quigley £85; N Kee £77 and John Cassidy £76.

Other ewes sold from £43 up.