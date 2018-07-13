Large entry of Dexter cattle at Balmoral Show

The Balmoral Show 2018 was another successful show for the Dexter Society.

Again one of the largest cattle entries with 51 individual and eight pairs catalogued over the classes.

As this was the 150th year of the show all the judges were ladies and the Sexter judge was Mrs Silke Warneke from Germany.

She selected her first winner, cow with calf at foot class, in Saltaire Spectre owned by James McCullough.

The heifer class born in 2016 was won by Willeen Montgomery with Ballyloughan Jade and the junior heifer was Ballyhartfield Booa owned by Mike Frazer who also won the bull class with Northbrook Jr.

The junior bull was Cadian All Star shown by the Bloomer family.

The pairs competition was won by Stephen Alexander.

Mike Frazer had an excellent show getting the championship, the reserve champion and junior reserve champion.

The junior champion was given to the Bloomer family. Mrs Warneke spoke to the exhibitors after the competition and said the cattle were of a very high standard and she had a difficult time differentiating between them.

The results

Cow with calf at foot - first J McCullough, Saltaire Spectre, second J McCullough, Ballyhartfield Bliss, third Bloomer family, Northbrook Jenny

Heifer born in 2016 -first W Montgomery, Ballyloughan Jade, second J McCullough, Ballydavey Blossom, third S Alexander, Ballykeel Eve

Heifer born on or after 1st January 2017 - first M Frazer Ballyhartfield Booa, second W Montgomery Ballyloughan Kittiwake, third Bloomer family Frith Carmelia

Bull class - First M Frazer Northbrook Jr, second Bloomer family, Northbrook Atlas, third R Lavery Rathnafishogue T-Bone

Bull born on or after 1st January 2017 - first, Bloomer family, Cadian All Star, second Castlescreen Farm Castlescreen Dynamite, third M Frazer Ballyhartfield Benji

Pairs - first S Alexander, secondW Montgomery, third M Frazer