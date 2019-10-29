Larger entry than expected at Newtownstewart

A larger entry than expected sold at Newtownstewart to a firm trade with Bullocks selling to £1230 and £600 over £1 while Heifers sold to £1140 and £570 over £1; Fat Cows sold to £1155 and £145 per 100kgs.

Fat Cows: J A Orr Plumbridge 795kgs £145, 735kgs £144; G J King Omagh 420kgs £141, 455kgs £133; M Hollywood Drumlea 740kgs £144, 740kgs £132, 790kgs £115; W D Millar Glenock 710kgs £134; R Scott Gortin 695kgs £125, 735kgs £136; K McNamee Crockatore 640kgs £109; R Gilchrist Douglas Bridge 645kgs £109.

Bullock prices: G Rutledge Omagh 630kgs £1230, 675kgs £1150, 580kgs £1140, 605kgs £1130; Ms S Miller Newtownstewart 580kgs £1015, 610kgs £1005, 630kgs £1000, 590kgs £975, 490kgs £970 and £925; J C Sayers Donemana 555kgs £975, 465kgs £910 and £900; A local farmer 560kgs £970, 595kgs £955, 570kgs £940; J Blair Strabane

590kgs £930 (Fries bullocks) S Sweeney Castlederg 540kgs £890, 480kgs £830. K McNamee Newtownstewart 450kgs £815, 395kgs £765, 375kgs £725.

Heifer prices: R Mattewson Killymore sold 14 heifers prices ranging from £825 up to £1140 average price £988 and averaging just short of £2 per Kg.

Sample prices: 595kgs £1140, 535kgs £1105 and £1040; 555kgs £1080, 465kgs £930, 490kgs £965, 520kgs £1045, 530kgs £950;510kgs £1000, 550kgs £1090 once again Bobs commitment and breeding skills were to the fore.S A R Eaton Dungiven 550kgs £1040, 480kgs £840 and £830; J ~G Sayers Dungiven 625kgs £1000, 610kgs £975, 545kgs £955,

W Ballentine Glenhull 510kgs £990, 435kgs £895, 515kgs £885, 460kgs £840 and £835. B Blee Donemana 470kgs £975 and £925, 495kgs £870,530kgs £940; Jas Holmes Donemana 540kgs £970 and £895, 530kgs £955 and £925. 510kgs £945, 445kgs £880, 480kgs £860, 450kgs £840. R Kee Douglas Bridge 525kgs £920, 590kgs £915, 545kgs

£905; Ms S Miller Newtownstewart 475kgs £885; K McNamee Crockatore 395kgs £800, 355kgs £730.

Sheep Sale: K McNamee 23.50kgs £74.50; C F Kee 23.80kgs £74.50; I Frazer 24.10kgs £73; R Sterritt 26.60kgs £73; 21.60kgs £65; K Condy 25.9kgs £73; 21.9kgs £71;

19.4kgs £64.50; G McFarland 24.60kgs £72.50; O Murray 23.75kgs £70.20; S Allison 23.20kgs £70; C Scott 21.10kgs £68.50