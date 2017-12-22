Larne & District prize night held

Larne and District HPS held their annual prize night recently in their own social club in Larne.

Chairman Mr Jim Hastings welcomed all in attendance and congratulated all the season’s major winners and prizewinners.

He also thanked all who helped in any way over the season to keep things ticking over with a special mention to Mr Paul Harvey who has worked tirelessly for the club all season including Mr Colin Campbell who helped every weekend with the results.

I have included a few pictures in this week’s issue of the event. On finishing I would like to congratulate all the seasons major winners and prizewinners. Well done to all concerned.

COMING EVENTS

MARTIN GRAHAM - BALLYMENA & DIST HPS & STEVE GORE - TWO PART XMAS SPECIAL

Martin has on offer a small select draft of top quality stock, by auction, bred for the stock loft. These birds are only offered due to work and family commitments.

Only a small select draft, with every bird on offer having national winning blood running through their veins. The stock on offer will be bred from present day winning bloodlines and are either half brothers/sisters or closely related to the birds that Martin is timing regularly on the channel every season .

Martin was 1st Sect B (Only bird in race time) and 7th Open St Malo (only 10 birds in race time) 2017 plus 30th, 56th and 86th Open INFC Yearling Nat.

The hen at 86th open was clocked in Y/B Nat in prizes - give her a chance for the Triple Crown next year, Plus 230th Open INFC King’s Cup - Only flyer in NIPA Sect B to time in 2 x French races. Included in sale: “Big Ben”; “Big 992”; direct son and daughter of “The Big Hen” (top producer - Dam and G/Dam of over 47 x INFC and NIPA National P/Winners ) - Direct Sons/Dtrs, G/Sons/G/Dtrs of the following : “Champion Sunnyhill Producer”; (No 1 Producer - Sire , G/Sire , G/G/Sire of countless winners & p/winners inc. 4th Open St

Malo), Champions “Rabs Delight”; “Westbound Lady” (Winners 1st & 2nd INFC Kings Cup), Dir Dtr 17th Open St Malo 14 , G/Dtr “Lady Helen” (INFC Friendship Nat Winner) and half sister 18th Open St Malo 14 , “The Golden Pair”, etc. The above sale will be online for all to view and bid and will be held over the Christmas period with the closing bid online the opening bid in the live room.

Date: Thursday 28th December at 8pm. Birds on view 7pm. Venue: Chimney Corner Football Club, Randalstown Road, Antrim.

To view a sale list of the birds on offer log on to: www.pigeoncraic.com - To view all the lots on offer please log in to: www.pigeoncraic.com/auctions

STEVE GORE

Steve has sent over a very select draft, personally selected, of his very best.

Klass & Rik Van Dorp of Rotterdam - Steve first became aware of the Van Dorp family and their super performances way back in the late 1980s and 1990s from his very good friend, the late, great Jack Lagrand, also Rotterdam, who was a personal friend of the Van Dorp family. On one of his many visits to Jack and following frequent conversations on the telephone, it was arranged that in 2006 he would be able to purchase young birds from Van Dorp’s top breeding pairs at that time.

Over the last 10 years Steve has become very good friends with Ric Van Dorp, again introducing select birds from their latest top breeders in 2007, 2011, 2013 and 2014. On his visit in 2007 Ric gave him the opportunity to hand pick another 12 young birds out of their stock lofts.

The Van Dorp lofts have reached an all-time high over the last few seasons, becoming probably one of the best sprint/middle-distance lofts in Holland, and their birds are in great demand all over the world.

A recent sale on PIPA saw birds reaching over €10,000 each. Introductions have come from other top fanciers, including their good friend Jan Ouwerkerk, G. & S. Verkerk and more recently L., B. & J. Geerinckx.

Listed below are a few principal stock birds off Klas & Ric of which Steve has many children and grandchildren.

The above sale will be online for all to view and bid and will be held over the Christmas period with the closing bid online the opening bid in the live room. Date: Thursday, 28th December at 8pm. Birds on view 7pm. Venue: Chimney Corner Football Club, Randalstown Road, Antrim.

On offer will be brothers and sisters, half-brothers and half-sisters to the likes of Harper & Young’s (N.I.) super breeding hen, responsible for at least 10 Federation/Combines, including 1st and 2nd Open EDC young Bird Derby and two weeks later 7th and 23rd Open INFC Skibbereen Y/B National. In two years’ breeding she bred 3 x 1st Open EDC, 4 x 2nd Open EDC plus a host of Open prizewinners. Mr & Mrs Robinson, Carrick have recorded many top results with the Van Dorps at club and nat level.

Steve’s good friend, Bob Donaldson, of the north-east has topped his Federation with his van Dorps.

As many are well aware, Bob’s fantastic breeding hen, Wearside Wondergirl, is pure van Dorp, responsible for 50 x 1st Feds (up to 2016). Her dam is also a direct daughter of De 228 to which Steve owns half-brothers and sisters (Voets Cock).

D & J CAMPBELL - EASTWAY HPS

Due to health reasons Davy must drastically reduce and will offer to the fancy some of the finest present day winning bloodlines available - Unbelievable selection, winners galore in the breeding.

These birds would never be on offer only due to present circumstances. These bloodlines are winning all over the country and wherever they go, with many testimonials and phone calls received from the satisfied customers.

The above sale will be online for all to view and bid with a 20 min sniping feature in operation. These birds will be online shortly after Christmas.

HORSESHOE HPS BOXING DAY SHOW

The Horseshoe HPS will hold their annual Boxing Day Open Show with the following classes: Old Cock, Old Hen, Young Cock & Young Hen - All Handled - Old Bird Eyesign & Young Bird Eyesign (birds can be duplicated into other classes. Best In Show £30. Best Opposite Sex £20. Prizes for all card winners. Penning from 1pm to 3pm. Open to Section C members only.

MERRY CHRISTMAS & HAPPY NEW YEAR

As these are my final notes before Christmas I would like to personally wish all those who have supported me in any small way over the past year - Club Scribes etc plus the fancy in general, a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year and above all good health and happiness for 2018.