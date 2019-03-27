Larne landscaper to compete in Russia

CAFRE graduate, Shea McFerran, from Larne, has been selected to represent the UK as part of Team UK in the Landscape Gardening competition at the Worldskills ‘Skills Olympics’ to be held in Kazan Russia August 22 to 27.

More than 60 countries will be sending elite teams to compete for bronze, silver and gold in 56 different skills disciplines.

Shea has already triumphed in regional and national competitions the length and breadth of the UK and had one more momentous obstacle to overcome for Team Selection.

Paul Mooney, Head of Horticulture at CAFRE, said: “We couldn’t be more proud of Shea who will soon be on the plane to Russia to represent the UK. He has worked tirelessly to be the best and is a shining example to other young people of what they can achieve with passion and commitment.

“It has been an incredible achievement for CAFRE to have a fifth graduate to be selected for the two person UK Landscape gardening team.

“CAFRE has proudly had a CAFRE graduate as part of the UK Landscape gardening team for the last four WorldSkills competitions - London (2012), Leipzig in Germany (2014), Sao Paulo in Brazil (2016) and Abu Dhabi (2018). This is a real testament to the dedication of staff and students and the excellence of the landscaping tuition delivered at the college.”