Last chance for rural businesses to bag £90k

This is the final call for rural businesses across Mid and East Antrim to apply for grants up to £90,000.

The funding is being rolled out through the Rural Development Programme’s Business Investment Scheme.

Information workshops being held across the borough this month will highlight the support available. Businesses interested in applying for funding must attend one of the mandatory workshops.

Grants range from £5,000 up to £90,000 and can support capital works, equipment, technical support and marketing.

Mid and East Antrim Local Action Group (MEA LAG) is the body tasked with administering Rural Development Programme funding in the Mid and East Antrim area.

MEA LAG Chairman Victor Hart, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer businesses in rural areas within the Mid and East Antrim Borough, the opportunity to apply for grants. To date we have allocated over £850,000 of funding to applicants and are confident that the grants available have the potential to create further employment opportunities within rural areas.

“We hope that rural businesses will avail of this final opportunity to apply for grant support to assist their businesses to grow and become sustainable.”

MEA LAG is funded under Priority 6 (LEADER) of the Northern Ireland Rural Development Programme 2014-2020 by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs and the European Union.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Lindsay Millar said: “This extra funding is extremely welcome to help maintain and develop livelihoods that not only prop up our economy, but make up our fantastic rural communities here in Mid and East Antrim.

“Supporting Rural business is one of council’s priority sectors which we’re committed to supporting and growing as part of the Integrated Economic Development Strategy for Mid and East Antrim, Amplify.”

To register your place at the workshop or find out more about the funding available contact the Investment & Funding Office on 028 2563 3266 or email rdp@midandeastantrim.gov.uk. Please note the Rural business Investment Scheme is for non-agricultural business activities.