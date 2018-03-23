Last chance to attend training sessions

If you are one of over 1,000 farmers across Northern Ireland who received free soil sampling and analysis reports, co-ordinated by AFBI, as part of the EU Exceptional Adjustment Aid (EAA) Soils Scheme and have not already taken up the offer of training, now is the time!

Soil analysis reports provide valuable information on the nutrient content of your soils and are a useful tool for planning nutrient applications.

The workshops aim to help farmers who participated in the scheme to understand what their soil analysis means. Planning lime, manure and fertiliser applications to produce high yielding grass and forage crops, whilst improving and maintaining soil fertility; saving money on chemical fertilisers; reducing the risk of nutrient loss; and thus improving water quality are important.

Training for participants in the Catchment Scheme (within 11 sub catchments of the Upper Bann) will continue until the end of March. Training for participants in the Open Scheme (across NI) finished at the end of February, but five extra workshops have been organised across NI and will run until the end of March.

The workshops have been arranged jointly between CAFRE and AI Services under the Farm Family Key Skills (FFKS) initiative, which is partly funded by the EU under the NIRDP 2014-2020.

Once you receive your invitation contact AI Services to confirm your attendance. Alternative dates are available, details of which are included in your invitation letter, but must be pre-booked. For further information contact, AI Services on 028 9083 3123.

This will be your last chance to attend training, so don’t miss out!