Last few places up for grabs on Causeway Adventures scheme
If you are 14-16 years old, living within the Causeway Coast region, you are eligible for a free six month accredited programme of outdoor adventure, conservation and environmental learning, based in and around the beautiful north coast.
Causeway Adventures held an open event, Knowing Your Home project, which is delivered in partnership with the National Trust and The Coast Office, Portballintrae.
Knowing Your Home is designed to connect young people to their home, its environment, heritage and history through exploring, learning, protecting and promoting what surrounds them.
Outdoor activities include canoeing, traditional boating, surfing, snorkelling, bush craft, navigating, boat building, wildlife identification and practical conservation, visiting local beaches, famous (and not so famous) cliff walks, sea caves, including Rathlin Island and a few other wild places.
Only a few places remain on this year’s programme. For more information contact Jim at Causeway Adventures - 07876516032; or email: jallen3597@yahoo.co.uk.