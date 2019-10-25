Last few places up for grabs on Causeway Adventures scheme

If you are 14-16 years old, living within the Causeway Coast region, you are eligible for a free six month accredited programme of outdoor adventure, conservation and environmental learning, based in and around the beautiful north coast.

Causeway Adventures held an open event, Knowing Your Home project, which is delivered in partnership with the National Trust and The Coast Office, Portballintrae.

Art Ward, Keith Acheson and Alastair Walker, from the National Trust are pictured with Aubrey from Causeway Adventures at the Knowing Your Home open day on Saturday in The Coast Office, Portballintrae.

Knowing Your Home is designed to connect young people to their home, its environment, heritage and history through exploring, learning, protecting and promoting what surrounds them.

Outdoor activities include canoeing, traditional boating, surfing, snorkelling, bush craft, navigating, boat building, wildlife identification and practical conservation, visiting local beaches, famous (and not so famous) cliff walks, sea caves, including Rathlin Island and a few other wild places.

Only a few places remain on this year’s programme. For more information contact Jim at Causeway Adventures - 07876516032; or email: jallen3597@yahoo.co.uk.

Having a lesson in knot tying! One of this year’s new recruits, Pablo and Jennifer Michael, from the National Trust, took a lesson in nautical know tying from Paul Blanchard from The Coast Office in Portballintrae at the Knowing Your Home open day on Saturday. The Knowing Your Home project is delivered by The Coast Office, Causeway Adventures and the National Trust and is a free adventurous learning programme for 14-16 year olds on the Causeway Coast.'

Young people join Paul Blanchard to launch one of the boats which was restored by last year’s Knowing Your Home recruits during this year’s open day. A few places remain on this year’s six-month programme of adventurous outdoor activities.

Some of those who attended the Knowing Your Home open day in The Coast Office on Saturday. A few places for local 14-16 year olds still remain on the programme, which is supported by the National Trust.

Jim Allen, from Causeway Adventures, who deliver the Knowing Your Home programme in partnership with The Coast Office and the National Trust.