Latest pay increase for agricultural workers

Following a meeting on 11 January 2019, the Agricultural Wages Board for Northern Ireland has announced proposed increases to the minimum wage rates for agricultural workers.

The Board proposes the following rates of pay from 1 April 2019:

Minimum rate, applicable for the first 40 weeks cumulative employment - £6.88 per hour

Grade 2 - Standard worker - £7.42 per hour

Grade 3 - Lead worker - £8.40 per hour

Grade 4 - Craft Grade - £9.03 per hour

Grade 5 - Supervisory Grade - £9.51 per hour

Grade 6 - Farm Management Grade - £10.32 per hour

The Board will meet again on 8 March 2019 to consider any objections to the proposals and may make an Order to give effect to the new rates and other amendments which would come into operation on 1 April 2019.

Any objections to the above proposals should be sent to: The Secretary, Agricultural Wages Board, Room 917, Dundonald House, Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast BT4 3SB, to arrive on or before Friday 1 March 2019.

The definitions for the grades and the qualifications required for each grade are available on: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/awb-agricultural-rates-pay-orders-and-reports