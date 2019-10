Latest prices from Downpatrick

At the final seasonal sale for Autumn Suckled Calves at Downpatrick on Friday night, 25th October, calves sold to a top price of £2.50p per kg for LIM Bullock at 294kg with other calves to a top price per head of £830.00 for LIM bullock at 382kg.

Leading prices as follows:

BULLOCKS: Killyleagh farmer 382kg LIM £830 (2.17ppk), 450kg BB £780,452kg LIM £770,482kg SPK £770,312kg CH £765 (2.45ppk),316kg LIM £765 (2.39ppk),364kg LIM £755 (2.08ppk),388kg LIM £755 (1.95ppk),356kg LIM £755 (2.12ppk),350kg LIM £700 (2.00ppk), Clough farmer 376kg LIM £810 (2.15ppk),388kg LIM £765 (1.97ppk),344kg LIM £750 (2.18ppk),354kg LIM £695 (1.96ppk),344kg LIM £680 (1.98ppk), Magheralagan farmer 386kg CH £800 (2.07ppk),358kg CH £770 (2.15ppk) & 352kg CH £680,Bangor farmer 360kg LIM £765 (2.13ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 352kg LIM £750 (2.13ppk),294kg LIM £735 (2.50ppk),326kg LIM £725 (2.22ppk),Ballynahinch farmer 394kg AA £700 (1.78ppk), 408kg AA £700,336kg AA £690 (2.05ppk),378kg AA £680 (1.80ppk), Castlewellan farmer 332kg LIM £665 (2.00ppk), Downpatrick farmer 280kg LIM £620 (2.21ppk) & Blackcausway farmer 294kg SIM £615 (2.09ppk) ,254kg SIM £582 (2.30ppk)& 184kg SIM £450 (2.45ppk).

HEIFERS: Saintfield farmer 488kg SHB £910 (1.87ppk),420kg SHB £720, 360kg SHB £630, Killough farmer 292kg CH £725 (2.48ppk),338kg CH £700 (2.07ppk),320kg CH £695 (2.18ppk),Ballynahinch farmer 400kg LIM £725 (1.81ppk),294kg LIM £675 (2.30ppk), Bangor farmer 340kg LIM £720 (2.12ppk) ,Clough farmer 406kg LIM £705 (1.74ppk),366kg LIM £650 (1.91ppk), Downpatrick farmer 340kg LIM £670 (1.91ppk), 338kg LIM £620 (183ppk), Magheralagan farmer 332kg CH £640 (1.81ppk),328kg CH £610 (1.95ppk),324kg CH £600 (1.88ppk), Castlewellan farmer 326kg LIM £640 (1.96ppk),

At the sheep sale on Saturday 26th October there was steady trade of good quality lambs, Fat lambs sold to £75.00, Fat Ewes to £80.00 and Light weight lambs to £4.54ppk.

FAT LAMBS: Annacloy farmer 25kg £75.00 & 22kg £70.00,Downpatrick farmer 25kg £74.50, Downpatrick farmer 25kg £74.00 & 24kg £73.50, Woodgrange farmer 25kg £74.00, Downpatrick farmer 27kg £73.50, Ballydonety farmer 26kg £73.50 & 26kg £70.00 &23kg £70.00, Castlewellan farmer 25kg £73.50, Ballynahinch farmer 25kg £73.50 ,Bright farmer 26kg £73.50, Strangford farmer 26kg £73.00, Downpatrick farmer 23kg £73.00 & 16kg £67.00, Ballyalton farmer 24kg £73.00, Kilclief farmer 24g £73.00 & 22kg £70.00 & 24kg £72.50, Annacloy farmer 24kg £72.50 & 23kg £71.00, Clough farmer 25kg £72.00, Ballee farmer 24kg £72.00, Downpatrick farmer 22kg £66.00, Newcastle farmer 21kg £66.00, Annalong farmer 21kg £66.00, Clonvaraghan farmer 19kg £65.50 and Ardglass farmer 11kg £50.00

FAT EWES: Annacloy farmer £80.00, Teconnaught farmer £79.00, Rossglass farmer £77.00, Kilclief farmer £76.00 & £70.00, Woodgrange farmer £74.00 & £65.50, Castlewellan farmer £70.00, Woodgrange farmer £65.50, Downpatrick farmer £59.00, Castlewellan farmer £57.50 & Newcastle farmer £50.50.

At the cattle sale on Monday 28th October, there was a good entry of quality cattle. In the heavy weight category bullocks peaked at £1.90ppk for a 502kg LIM £955 with heifers at £1.78ppk for a 338kg LIM. Light weight stores sold to £2.12ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

Bullocks: Clough farmer 682kg CH £1190 (1.74ppk) & 760kg LIM £1120 & 740kg AA £1100, Ardglass farmer 502kg LIM £9055 (1.90ppk) & 514kg LIM £935 (1.81ppk) & 542kg LIM £980 (1.80ppk) & 532kg LIM £855, Downpatrick farmer 620kg AA £955 (1.54ppk) & 618kg AA £900 (1.48ppk), Ballee farmer 216kg AA £460 (2.12ppk) & 350kg AA £700 (2.00ppk), Kilclief farmer 362kg SIM £725 (2.00ppk) & 338kg LIM £650 (1.92ppk) & 378kg CH £715 (1.89ppk), Ardglass farmer 450kg LIM £820 (1.82ppk) & 470kg HER £790 (1.70ppk) AND Downpatrick farmer 270kg LIM £480 (1.77ppk) & 402kg HER £690 (1.72ppk).

Heifers: Teconnaught farmer 706kg HER £1110 (1.57ppk) & 500kg HER £800 (1.60ppk) & 516kg HER £800 (1.55ppk), Ardglass farmer 520kg LIM £910 (1.75ppk), Downpatrick farmer 552g AA £825 (1.50ppk) & 562kg SHB £820 (1.46ppk), Ardglass farmer 338kg LIM £600 (1.78ppk) & 488kg LIM £805 (1.65ppk) AND Downpatrick farmer 468kg AA £785 (1.68ppk) & 458kg AA £720 (1.60ppk) & 448kg AA £650 (1.48ppk).