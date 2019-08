Latest prices from Hilltown

At Thursday’s sale at Hilltown Farmers Attested Saleyard Fat Lambs fetched £87, Store Lambs to £71 and Fat ewes to £90.

Fat Lambs: Kilkeel farmers £87 for 28.5kg (305ppk), £78 for 22kg (354ppk). Banbridge farmer £85 for 28kg (303ppk), £79 for 23.5kg (336ppk). Castlewellan farmer £85 for 24.5kg (340ppk). Rostrevor farmer £83.50 for 24kg (340ppk). Katesbridge farmer £83 for 28kg (296ppk). Hilltown farmer £81.50 for 26.5kg (307ppk), £76 for 22kg (340ppk), £71 for 21kg (334ppk). Rathfriland farmer £81 for 25kg (321ppk), £80 for 23kg (340ppk). Kilkeel farmer £77.50 for 23kg (337ppk). Attical farmer £76.50 for 22.5kg (340ppk). Warrenpoint farmer £75 for 22kg (340ppk). Killowen farmer £68 for 20kg (340ppk).

Store Lambs: Rostrevor farmer £71 for 17.5kg (405ppk). Hilltown farmer £68 for 18.5kg (367ppk), £66.50 for 17kg (394ppk), £66 for 17kg (388ppk). Cabra farmer £68 for 17kg (400ppk), £67.50 for 17kg (397ppk). Newcastle farmer £67 for 17.5kg (382ppk). Banbridge farmer £65.50 for 16kg (409ppk). Ballynahinch farmer £65 for 16.5kg (393ppk). Castlewellan farmer £64.50 for 15.5kg (416ppk). Mayobridge farmer £64 for 16kg (400ppk), £63.50 for 16.5kg (384ppk). Kilkeel farmer £62 for 16kg (387ppk).

Fat Ewes: Hilltown farmer £90. Rathfriland farmer £85, £84. Attical farmer £80 (twice). Mayobridge farmer £77.50. Kilkeel farmer £76, £75, £69. Kilcoo farmer £70.

On Saturday fat cows sold to £1215, Cow and calves to £1480, Heifers to £1185 and Bullocks to £1160.

Fat Cows: Warrenpoint farmer £1215 for 892kg (136ppk). Rathfriland farmer £1075 for 676kg (159ppk), £750 for 722kg (103ppk). Hilltown farmer £925 for 740kg (125ppk), £880 for 510kg (172ppk). Kilcoo farmer £900 for 760kg (118ppk).

Cows & Calves: Attical farmer £1480, £1210, £960. Kilkeel farmer £1310.

Weanling Heifers: Rostrevor farmer £970 for 432kg (224ppk). Mayobridge farmer £685 for 348kg (196ppk), £500 for 282kg (177ppk), £400for 264kg (151ppk).

Heifers: Warrenpoint farmer £1185 for 620kg (191ppk). Rostrevor farmer £1080 for 592kg (182ppk), £890 for 414kg (215ppk). Mayobridge farmer £990 for 540kg (183ppk), £945 for 514kg (183ppk), £875 for 482kg (182ppk). Ballynahinch farmer £975 for 510kg (191ppk), £950 for 530kg (179ppk). Hilltown farmer £920 or 454kg (202ppk).

Bullocks: Mayobridge farmer £1160 for 562kg (206ppk), £1155 for 620kg (186ppk). Annalong farmer £1070 for 544kg (196pk), £1060 for 608kg (174ppk). Hilltown farmer £1035 for 710kg (146ppk). Rostrevor farmer £1020 for 524kg (194ppk), £975 for 584kg (167ppk). Castlewellan farmer £965 for 566kg (170ppk).

Weanling Males: Ballymartin farmer £850 for 386kg (220ppk). Mayobridge farmers £780 for 420kg (185ppk), £700 for 438kg (159ppk).