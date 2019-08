Latest prices from Kilrea

A super entry of 280 calves and weanlings at Kilrea on Thursday, 1st August, met a flying trade for all types on offer. Continental calves required to satisfy demand. Good selection of weanlings on offer. Dropped Calves

Bull Calves: Cookstown Farmer, CH £507, DAQ £400, Lim £268; Coleraine Farmer, AA £415; J Lyons, Coleraine, AA £385, £345; Buchanans of Cavandarragh, Castlederg, MB £370, £338, £315, £300, £297, £295; C Walls, Ballyronan, Lim £370, CH £310, Lim £285; M Kelso, Portglenone, Lim £330; Magherafelt Farmer, AA £330; W Kelso, Portglenone, Sim £300, £250; Bushmills Farmer, Ch £297, AA £290; Kilrea Farmer, AA £290; R Hanna, Cullybackey, Sim £280; Limavady Farmer, Lim £270, £235, £227; J Hunter, Bushmills, AA £270, £210; W Hutchinson, Desertmartin, Sim £270, £245; Ballymena Farmer, BB £260; Lisburn Farmer, Her £258; Dungannon Farmer, Lim £255, £225; J Devlin, Moneymore, AA £245; D Gordon, Kilrea, BB £245;

J Sayers, Cloughmills, AA £245; W Crawford, Ballymena, BB £242; A Hartley, Moneymore, Lim £240, CH £240, BB £230; S & S Houston, Maghera, Fr £240; Portglenone Farmer, FKV £240; J Holmes, Garvagh, FKV £232; G Fleming, Ballymoney, Lim £230; S & D Sloan, Upperlands, AA £225; J & I Jamison, Coleraine, Lim £222; Eglinton Farmer, Fr £200.

Heifer Calves: H Lagan, Draperstown, Lim £385, £312; Cookstown Farmer, AA £372, Lim £350; P McCracken, Cookstown, Lim £330, £297; T McNeilly, Toomebridge, AA £325; Cookstown Farmer, BB £310; M Kelso, Portglenone, Lim £310, Her £292; J Lyons, Coleraine, AA £305, BB £200; Ballymena Farmer, Hol £285; W Kelso, Portglenone, Sim £275, £240; A Hartley, Moneymore, Lim £235; C Walls, Ballyronan, Lim £230; J Sayers, Cloughmills, AA £218; W Hutchinson, Desertmartin, Sim £215; Lisburn Farmer, Her £210; J & I Jamison, Coleraine, Lim £205; W Campbell, Coleraine, BB £200.

Friesian Calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £240. Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/Suck Calves: 60 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approx. 12.30pm weekly. Continental and Friesian Lumps a super trade. Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

An entry of 750 Lambs on Monday, 5th August met a sound trade. More sheep needed every week. Lambs to £87.00 and to 3.88 per kg.

Lambs: Limavady Farmer, 17k £66 (388); R Henderson, Tobermore, 21k £79 (376), 21k £77.20 (368), 21.5k £76 (354); J Kenning, Desertmartin, 16.5k £62 (376), 17.5k £62.80 (359), 21k £73 (348); J Christie, Ballymoney, 22.5k £83 (369); C Dunn, Donemana, 19k £69.50 (366); T Hunter, Aghadowey, 22.5k £81.50 (362); L McGuckin, Cookstown, 22k £79.60 (362); D McAdoo, Moneymore, 22k £79.20 (360); J Semple, Dungiven, 22k £78.80 (358); M Burton, Limavady, 22.5k £80.40 (357); R Paul, Maghera, 22k £78 (355); F McKinney, Bendooragh, 22.5k £79.40 (353); P O’Kane, Draperstown, 23k £81 (352); SJ Wilson, Dungiven, 22.5k £78.80 (350); Coleraine Farmer, 22.5k £78.50 (349); S & A Black, Garvagh, 23k £80 (348); R Dick, Ahoghill, 23k £80 (348); J Kerr, Macosquin, 22.5k £78.40 (348); W Kerr, Ahoghill, 21.5k £74.80 (348); S Kenning, Tobermore, 23k £79.50 (346); A Mooney, Portglenone, 23k £79.60 (346); B Stewart, Moneymore, 22.5k £77.80 (346); D Torrens, Garvagh, 23k £79.40 (345); T McNeilly, Toomebridge, 21.5k £73.80 (344); P Boone, Draperstown, 23k £78.60 (342); Limavady Farmer, 23k £78.60 (342); S & B Jamieson, Ballycastle, 20.5k £70 (342); P Lagan, Drumsurn, 20.5k £70 (342);

A Blair, Macosquin, 23.5k £80 (340); D & W Hazlett, Aghadowey, 23.5k £80 (340); T Wright, Ballymoney, 20k £68 (340); D Wylie, Rasharkin, 22k £74.80 (340).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Ewes to £98. Rams to £100. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of 210 stock on Wednesday, 7th August at Kilrea, met a sharp trade with quality stores in demand. Steers to £1300, Heifers to £1210, Fat Cows £1250.

Fat Cows: (flying trade - more required) J Taylor, Ballymoney, 680k CH £1190 (175), 760k £1230 (162); D Hammond, Stewartstown, 610k Her £985 (162), 640k £850 (133); K Cubitt, Rasharkin, 750k SPK £1180 (157); P Stewart, Garvagh, 830k Sim £1150 (139); A Craig, Toomebridge, 730k SH £1005 (138), 810k Fr £940 (116); S & S Houston, Maghera, 940k AA £1250 (133), 510k Sim £650 (128); J Holmes, Garvagh, 690k Fr £840 (122); T Logan, Rasharkin, 680k BB £830 (122); K McIlroy, Garvagh, 640k Fr £755 (118); Castledawson Farmer, 690k Hol £790 (115 ); M & H Gilmour, Ballymoney, 530k Fr £605 (114); M Millar, Coleraine, 700k Fr £800 (114); Castledawson Farmer, 500k Fr £555 (111).

Suckler stock: Bushmills Farmer, SH Bulls to £1500 & £1370.

Heifers: J Hamilton & Son, Kells, 390k CH £825 (212), 380k £790 (208), 330k Lim £685 (208), 320k Sim £650 (203), 350k CH £695 (199), 360k Sim £715 (199), 340k £660 (194), 360k CH £695 (193); G Fleming, Ballymoney, 490k CH £1015 (207), 610k £1210 (198), 520k £995 (191); G Christie, Claudy, 500k CH £1020 (204), 500k £975 (195); S & S Houston, Maghera, 360k AA £700 (194); Finvoy Farmer, 360k Lim £700 (194), 330k £640 (194).

Steers: S Mulholland, Aghadowey, 400k CH £840 (210); T Graham, Portglenone, 390k Lim £800 (205); Randalstown Farmer, 530k Lim £1050 (198); G Rainey, Kilrea, 490k CH £960 (196); R McShane, Ballymoney, 550k Lim £1050 (191), 580k £1110 (191).

Friesian and AA steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

HA McIlrath & Sons Ltd