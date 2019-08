Latest prices from Lisahally

There was a steady trade at Lisahally with bullocks selling to £1350/730kg, and Heifers to £1190/660kg.

BULLOCKS: Philip McShane £1350/730kg, £1345/750kg, £1300/760kg, Robert Blackburn £1240/710kg, £1180/670kg, £1130/650kg, Kieran McShane £1180/690kg, Stuart Hyndman £1100/670kg, Samuel Black £1095/620kg, C Feeney £1090/560kg, £980/490kg, George Hamilton £970/640kg, John Dodds £955/670kg, £875/590kg, £840/590kg, Robert Scott £955/510kg, Keiran McShane £955/610kg, C Feeney £820/490kg, Robert Scott £810/500kg, £800/410kg, Samuel Black £810/520kg, Robert Rutledge £715/380kg, £710/420kg, £700/460kg, £670/450kg, Mildred Rutledge £700/460kg, C Feeney £655/390kg.

HEIFERS: Maurice Thompson £1190/660kg, £1140/570kg, £1100/580kg, £1010/560kg, Samuel Black £970/600kg,S Moore £970/450kg, £960/420kg, K Daly £960/420kg, £930/390kg, Mildred Rutledge £950, £940, £830, Thomas McElwee £825/480kg, £750/410KG, £720/390KG, George Hamilton £710/450kg, C Feeney £670/300kg, £650/330kg, £630/350kg, £575/340kg.

Fat lambs sold to £87/27kg, Store Lambs £70.80, Fat Ewes £104 and Breeding Hoggets £132.

FAT LAMBS: A McCloskey £87/27kg, £85/26kg, Brian Johnston £83/26kg, REID Clarke £81/25kg, Reginald Hamilton £80.50/31kg, Rodney Huychinson £8020/27kg, Douglas McClelland £80/23kg, C McCrdden £80/25kg, A & J Carmichael £79.20/24kg, Mark Rosborough £78.Fleming £77/23kg, 80/25kg, J Proctor £78.20/23kg, N OBrien £78/24kg, Alastair Glenn £78/25kg, John Patton £78/23kg, Shane McCloskey £77.50/23kg, Howard Fulton £77/23kg, Patrick OConnor £77/23kg, Alwyn Fleming £77/23kg..

STORE LAMBS: Harold Barbour £70.80, A Murray £70, S Kelly £69, £67, Ronald Campbell £67.20, J Lynch £66, £65.

FAT EWES: R Killen £104, Reid Clarke £90, H Conn £89, P & A Miller £86, Peter ONeill £83.50, Noel McDaid £82.50, R Killen £81.50, James McClelland £75, R Killen £73, Patrick Flanagan £70, Paul Duffy £68, A Wallace £65, Norman McFarland £59.

BREEDING HOGGETS: Robert Tinney £132, £130, £130, Oliver Parkhill £131, £130, Terence Bryson £130, David Douglas £130, Terence Bryson £130, £124, Robert Tinney £130, David Douglas £130, £130, £130.