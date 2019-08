Latest prices from Lisahally

There was a strong trade for cattle at Lisahally with Bullocks £1335/740kg, Heifers £1140/500kg.

BULLOCKS: Kenneth Johnston £1335/740kg, Maurice Thompson £1335/720kg, £1320/750kg, £1270/690kg, £1260/700kg, Philip McShane £1300/750kg, £1295/700kg, £1265/720kg, Kenneth Johnston ££950/530kg, , 1155/680kg, A McMurray £1150/640kg, £1080/620kg, £1070/630kg, William Buchanan £1065/540kg, £950/570kg, £945/510kg, £910/540kg, £855/480kg, £830/508kg,Hugh Leeke £980/570kg, £755/470kg, Patrick Proctor £970/610kg, Robert Mccrea £880/490kg,

HEIFERS: S McCrea £1140/500kg, £1090/520kg, Robert McCrea £1020/560kg, Malcom McSparron £995/570kg, S Devine £915/510kg, William Buchanan £895/510kg, £875/520kg, Adam Dunlop £870/430kg, Robert McCrea £850/510kg, William Buchanan £810/500kg, £800/510kg, £800/480kg, £760/430kg, Robert McCrea £800/480kg, £750/470kg, £700/420kg, £635/300kg, £635/320kg, £600/300kg, Malcolm Alexander £760/410kg, £715/350kg,

There was a full yard of sheep on Tuesday selling to top prices. Fat Lambs £103/30kg, Store Lambs £79, Fat Ewes £104 and Breeding Hoggets £164.

FAT LAMBS: Graeme Cowan £103/30kg, £90/25kg, John McBride £86/24kg, Andrew Olphert £84/25kg, Olsen Allen £82/25kg, William Knobbs £82/25kg, Thomas Conway £82/23kg, Reid Clarke £82/25kg, Fergal Gormley £81/26kg, Stephen Johnston £80.80/24kg, Ronald Wilson £80.80/24kg, Samuel McBeth £80.50/23kg, Norman Thompson £80.50/25kg, C Moran £80/24kg, Howard Fulton £80/23kg, Kenneth Johnston £79.80/24kg, William Knobbs £79.80/23kg, Mark Rosborough £79.50/24kg, Stephen Hasson £7950/22kg.

STORE LAMBS: C Moran £79, S McCloskey £79, M & J McKinley £78.80, David sMYTH £78.50, EC Elder £78, Alastair Glenn £78, Peter ONeill £78, Martin Kelly £77.80, Eddie McElhinney £77.20, £76.50, DSR Moore £77, Hugh McCollum £75.80, Kenneth Johnston £75.50, A Wallace £74.50, Andrew olphert £74, W Kennedy £73.50, Trevor Smyth £73, Michael Cartin £71.50, W Kennedy £71, H McCollum £70, EC Elder £69.50, Kevin McHugh £69.50, Kevin McGee £67, W Kennedy £67.

FAT EWES: J O’Kane £104, £90, David Crocket £88, £85, Camish Farms £86, J O’Kane £85, Trevor Smyth £84, Fergal Gormley £78, Olsen Allen £76, S Devine £76, Michael Cartin £75.50, Ivor Purcell £75,

BREEDING HOGGETS: David Douglas £164, £160, £160, £152, £152, £150, £150, £145, £148, £148, £147, £145, £142, John Connell £142, £140, £138, Robert Tinney £140, Amanda Scott £140, George Haslett £130, £130, A Hall £140, £138, £136 Robert Quigley £125