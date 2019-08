Latest prices from Newtownstewart

A seasonal entry of cattle on offer at Newtownstewart sold firmly.

Fat Cows: A Castlederg farmer 510kgs £155; Ms S Miller 700kgs £148, 750kgs £144, 735kgs £140, 660kgs £130, 625kgs £116; Friesian Cows sold from £98 to £120.

Bullock and Bull prices: A New Buildings farmer 650kgs £1190, 610kgs £1100, 440kgs £905. Joe Moore Claudy 390kgs £800; N McGillion Gortin 370kgs £700. King Farms Omagh 285kgs £570. Smaller Bullocks sold from £260 up.

Heifer prices; Ms S Miller Newtownstewart 545kgs £955, 430kgs £740. A local farmer 510kgs £845; 465kgs £845, 470kgs £825 and £810, 465kgs £805. Joe Moore Claudy 315kgs £620.

Sheep sale: Fat Ewes and Rams; L McMenamin £152, £93 and £86; E McCrossan £97; V Pinkerton £97; N McIlwaine £90; A Patrick £85 and £77; S Dennison £83; K McNamee £81; A Gortin farmer £77; P Bradley £74; S Allen £72; Wm Gobson £71.

Lambs: L McMenamin 34kgs £88; R Patrick 30kgs £87; R Scott 30kgs £85; 24.10kgs £82; S Dennison 27.10kgs £82; C McAskie 26.10kgs £81.50; M McCance 22.8kgs £81.50; L McFarland 24.3kgs £81 ; N McIlwaine 24kgs £80.50; W T R Crawford 24.2kgs £80.50; P J Keenan 23kgs £80; P Bradley 22.75kgs £80; R Pollock 23.4kgs £80; Ronnie Scott 23.7kgs £79.75; A Condy 24.2kgs £79.50; D McElrea 23.9kgs £79; G McFarland 23.5kgs £79; T McNamee 23.6kgs £79; R Henry 24.1kgs £79; D Keatley

23.2kgs £78.50; J Harkin 24.7kgs £78; A Patrick 22kgs £78; M Lynch 23.5kgs £78.00.