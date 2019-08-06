Latest prices from Omagh

There were more heifers on offer this week at Omagh, with lights and medium weights in more demand but heavy sorts are an uphill battle.

Bullocks: P&K Tracey, Greencastle 415k £930, Jas. Walsh, Arvalee 415k £920, G. Corcoran, Arvalee 460k £1010; 370k £790, E. B. McCullagh, Plumbridge 450k £980; 475k £980, Jas. Lowry, Burndennett 430k £920; 475k £970, M. McFadden, Strabane 415k £850; 370k £830, M. Moore, Kesh 330k £7890; 350k £750, M. Kerr, Carrickmore 330k £660, M. McCanny, Sion Mills 660k £1320; 705k £1340, E. Donaghy, Mountfierld540k £1045; 685k £1300; 645k £1200, S. Mullan, Loughmacrory 680k £1270.

Heifers: H. McClure, Fivemiletown 600k £1275; 585k £1200; 570k £1150, G. McCarney, Seskinore 450k £1050; 445k £975; 425k £925, G. Corcoran, Arvalee 405k £895; 400k £830, J. Menary, Ballygawley 450k £935; 400k £925, P&K Tracey, Ballygawley 360k £800, M. McMenamin, Drumquin 370k £815, P. Duffy, Derry 395k £835; 385k £810; 425k £875, M. Moore, Kesh 340k £745; 315k £660; 405k £820, Ian McFarland, Clanabogan 400k £840, J. Wauchope, Strabane 470k £945.

Fat Cows: P. McGrath, Drumquin 460k £176; 660k £157, J. Cleary, Dromore 560k £175, G. Snodgrass, Sion Mills 540k £166, Brackenhill Farms 800k £163, P. McDermott, Mountfeild 620k £162, J. F. McBride, Carrickmore 730k £153, D. Beattie, Gillygooley 810k £153, S. Heekin, Beragh 650k £152, Wm. Doherty, Strabane 650k £142, Jas. Buchannon, Strabane 740k £146, G. McCrossan, Leglands 660k £141, John O’Kane, Kilmore 890k £140.

Friesian Cows: D. Armstrong, Gortaclare 580k £126; 520k £121, A. Roulston, Dromore 560k £119; 680k £112, R. Sterritt, Mountjoy 610k £112; 610k £103, L. Mathers, Burndennett 740k £112, R. Canders, Ardstraw 570k £109 and £105, R. King, Drumquin 590k £107.

Dropped Calves: P. T. McMenamin, Leglands £435 Limousin Bull, J. Armstrong, Dromore £415 and £390 Angus Bulls, E. Crawford, Stewartstown £395 Simmental Bull, Wm. Bush, Derrycreevy £390 Limousin Bull, K. McCullagh, Gortin, £375 Charolais Bull, W. Marshall, Fyfin £365 Angus Bull, A. Vance, Trillick £360 Simmental Bull, J. Bogle, Castlederg £315 Hereford Bull.

Heifer Calves: P. McGrath, Drumquin £370 and £360 Simmental, J. Armstrong, Dromore £340 and £335 B. Blue, Wm. Bush, Derrycreevy £350 Limousin, R. McPhilemy, Newtownstewart £300 Charolais.

Weanlings: Mark Johnston, Lack £800 (2) Limousin Bulls, J. Keys, Eskra £745 and £665 Charolais Heifer, S. Heekin, Beragh £580 Hereford Bull, T. Waugh, Castlederg £565 Angus Bull, Thos. Tait, Omagh £535; £530 and £520 Angus Bulls, A. Campbell, Ballygawley £530 Simmental Bull, Jas. Henderson, Trillick £505 Hereford Bulls.