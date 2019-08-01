Latest prices from Raphoe

There was a good entry of sheep at Raphoe Mart on Monday 29th July with a larger number of farmers and agents all keen to purchase quality sheep.

Lambs sold at:

€60 to €70 for 27-30 kgs

€70 to €78 for 32-36 kgs

€78 to €85 for 36-40 kgs

€85 to €92 for 40-43 kgs

€90 to €95 for 43-47 kgs

€95 to €105 for 47-53 kgs

Fat ewes sold from €60 to €130

Breeding Hoggets sold from €150 to €186

There was a good entry of cattle for the time of year at Raphoe Mart on Thursday 1st August.

Quality cattle of all types are selling well with strong heifers selling up to €715 over the weight.

Lighter cattle are a great trade with both young males and heifers selling up to €2.40/kg.

Plainer lots selling from €1.70/kg to €2.00/kg.

Bulls/Bullocks sold from €1.80/kg to €2.40/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.00/kg to €2.40/kg.

Fat cows sold from €600/head to €1340/head.

Breeding Sheep Sales will commence on Wednesday night 14th August 2019 and will be held fortnightly until further notice.

Intake from 5.30 pm and sale at 7 pm

Hogget Show + Sale will be held on Wednesday night 28th August 2019.

Regular Sales

Sheep Sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle Sale every Thursday at 11am.