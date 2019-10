Latest prices from Swatragh

A smaller seasonal show of 800 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, which met a steady trade for all types. An entry of 200 fat ewes sold to £79 for well fleshed ewes, with fat rams reaching £111. Lambs reached £80.50 for 25.4kg.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight Lambs: Maghera producer 25.4kg at £80.50 = 3.17p; Maghera producer 26kg at £73.00 = 2.81p; Tobermore producer 25.5kg at £74.00 = 2.90p; Maghera producer 27.5kg at £73.50 = 2.67p; Bushmills producer 28.9kg at £73.00 = 2.53p; Ahoghill producer 28kg at £73.50 = 2.63p.

Mid-weight Lambs: Castlerock producer 22.5kg at £77.50 = 3.44p; Coalisland producer 24kg at £72.00 = 3.00p; Dungiven producer 24kg at £71.50 = 2.98p; Plumbridge producer 23kg at £70.00 = 3.04p; Swatragh producer 23kg at £70.00 = 3.04p; Garvagh producer 22.8kg at £70.00 = 3.07p.

Light weight Lambs: Garvagh producer 20.8kg at £67.50 = 3.25p; Dungiven producer 19.8kg at £66.50 = 3.37p; Desertmartin producer 18kg at £65.00 = 3.61p; Drumsurn producer 19.8kg at £63.50 = 3.21p; Donemana producer 18.3kg at £63.50 = 3.48p.

Fat ewes: Coleraine producer 2 ewes at £79.00; Dungiven producer 15 ewes at £78.00; 15 ewes at £77.00; Dungiven producer 2 ewes at £74.00.

Cattle

A smaller seasonal show of cattle was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday, which was met with a steady trade for all types. Bullocks sold to £2.37 per kilo for a Limousin 336kg at £795. Heifers sold to £2.19 per kilo for a Charolais 326kg at £715. Cull cows sold to £1.36 for a Limousin 716kg.

Bullocks: Maghera producer LIM,336kg at £795 = 2.37p; Magherafelt producer CH,314kg at £700 = 2.23p; CH,326kg at £715 = 2.19p; CH,328kg at £700 = 2.13p; CH,328kg at £685 = 2.09p; CH,342kg at £680 = 1.99p; CH,376kg at £690 = 1.84p; Garvagh producer CH,614kg at £1100 = 1.79p; CH,632kg at £1050 = 1.66p; Maghera producer CH,438kg at £920 = 2.10p; CH,510kg at £1000 = 1.96p; CH,450kg at £810 = 1.80p; Upperlands producer CH,640kg at £1090 = 1.70p; CH,568kg at £985 = 1.73p; Ballymoney producer LIM,254kg at £535 = 2.11p; LIM,276kg at £535 = 1.94p; LIM,292kg at £500 = 1.71p; BB,224kg at £370 = 1.65p; Swatragh producer CH,414kg at £800 = 1.93p; LIM,390kg at £730 = 1.87p;

Heifers: Maghera producer LIM,308kg at £670 = 2.18p; Swatragh producer CH,334kg at £730 = 2.19p; CH,376kg at £740 = 1.97p; CH,376kg at £715 = 1.90p; CH,370kg at £725 = 1.96p; CH,368kg at £605 = 1.64p; Maghera producer CH,428kg at £820 = 1.92p; Swatragh producer CH,434kg at £850 = 1.96p; LIM,412kg at £775 = 1.88p; HER,524kg at £750 = 1.43p; CH,418kg at £750 = 1.79p; CH,510kg at £875 = 1.72p; HER,444kg at £735 = 1.66p; Limavady producer LIM,494kg at £880 = 1.78p; LIM,552kg at £890 = 1.61p; CH,558kg at £850 = 1.52p;

Cull cows:: Slaughtneil producer LIM,716kg at £975 = 1.36p; LIM,720kg at £955 = 1.33p

