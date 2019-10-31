Latest prices from the rings at Ballymena

An entry of 350 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in a sharp trade. Beef cows sold to 183p for a Lim 690 kg @ £812, Friesian cows to 116 p 700 kg @ £812, Bullocks to 208p 680kg @ £1414, Heifers to 188p 590kg £1109, Friesian Bullocks to 143p 650kg @ £929.

Beef cows: S McGookin, Carrickferugs Lim 690kg £1262 (183), V McErlaine, Armoy Lim 730kg £1277 (175), E&P McCormick, Cushendun Lim 680kg £1162 (171), L McAuley, Glenarm Bel 730kg £1241 (170), David Arrell, Bellaghy Blo 620kg £1054 (170), S McGookin Lim 660kg £1115 (169), David Arrell Blo 610kg £1030 (169), C Kerr, Newtownabbey Lim 600kg £1014 (169), HP Mason, Portaferry Lim 870kg £1461 (168), S McGookin Lim 820kg £1361 (166), Shaws Hill Farm, Kells Abe 660kg £1075 (163), J Kelly, Limavady Bel 730kg £1182 (162), Bel 530kg £848 (160), MR WM G Hughes, Clough Bel 790kg £1256 (159), Roy Millar, Randalstown Lim 620kg £979 (158), M/S D&F Kinney, Cushendall Abe 700kg £1092 (156).

Friesian cows: Arthur & Thomas Lagan, Portglenone 700kg £812 (116), RJ Gage, Clough 720kg £828 (115), Mervyn Smyth, Cloughmills 700kg £805 (115), M McAllister, Crumlin 620kg £700 (113), W Johnston 710kg £802 (113), McGookin Farming 710kg £788 (111), Desmond McKee, Randalstown 680kg £754 (111), H Mulvenna, Glenarm 650kg £721 (111), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter 670kg £737 (110), Arthur & Thomas Lagan, Portglenone 640kg £697 (109), J Ferguson, Straid 720kg £777 (108), RA Hill, Islandmagee 720kg £770 (107), John Vance, Cookstown 730kg £781 (107), GN McMullan, Carnlough 620kg £651 (105), Arthur Gibson, Glenarm 680kg £714 (105), Ian Paisley, Magheramorne 750kg £780 (104).

Beef Heifers: Robert Workman, Kilwaughter Cha 590kg £1109 (188), K Woodside, Islandmagee Lim 620kg £1153 (186), Roy Millar Cha 580kg £1067 (184), C Kerr Lim 570kg £1043 (183), Seamus Richmond, Cloughmills Cha 570kg £1026 (180), T McCullough, Broughshane Lim 610kg £1098 (180), E O’Donnell Cha 600kg £1068 (178), David Arrell Blo 580kg £1032 (178), WC McMaster Sal 550kg £962 (175), Roy Millar Abe 560kg £974 (174), K Woodside Abe 520kg £904 (174), C Kerr Lim 570kg £991 (174), M/S D&F Kinney Cha 610kg £1049 (172), Seamus Richmond Lim 650kg £1118 (172), K Woodside Abe 570kg £980 (172), C Kerr Lim 620kg £1066 (172).

Beef Bullocks: Francis Cassidy, Kilrea Lim 680kg £1414 (208), Mervyn Farr, Ballinderry Lim 650kg £1339 (206), Bel 660kg £1359 (206), Lim 650kg £1319 (203), Lim 740kg £1494 (202), Joseph McEldowney, Kilrea Lim 700kg £1407 (201), Mervyn Farr Cha 740kg £1480 (200), Cha 680kg £1360 (200), Lim 750kg £1500 (200), Norma Hoy, Templepatrick Lim 590kg £1162 (197), RA Lyness, Moira Lim 690kg £1352 (196), R McCracken, Magillan Lim 700kg £1372 (196), H Cowan, Castledawson Lim 750kg £1462 (195), Joseph McEldowney Cha 700kg £1365 (195), HP Mason, Portaferry Lim 710kg £1377 (194), Lim 670kg £1293 (193).

Friesian Bullocks: J Ross, Cullybackey 650kg £929 (143), M McAllister, Crumlin 620kg £880 (142), J Ross 650kg £903 (139), M McAllister 580kg £759 (131).

An excellent demand for 69 dairy cows on Friday. JR McNeilly sold calved heifers to £2450.

Ruling prices: JR McNeilly, Randalstown £2450, £2380, Joe Adams, Ballymena £2220, £2170, Ivan Jackson, Ballynure £2100, £1960, JR McNeilly, Randalstown £1900, WG Johnston, Ligoniel £1900, D Maybin, B’shane £1890, W Johnston £1890, S Haffey, Lurgan £1860, D Maybin, B’shane £1800, Martin King, Ballymena £1750, S Haffey £1750, WG Johnston, Ligoniel £1740, Samuel McNabney, Glarryford £1720, W Johnston, Glenavy £1710, R & W Burns, Dungannon £1670, £1650, W Black, Aghadowey £1650, IW & AT McCaughey, B’shane £1650, W Johnston, (2) £1640, Ivan Jackson, Ballynure £1600, S Haffey, Lurgan £1580, JR McNeilly, Randalstown £1580, J Surgenor, Dervock £1570, R & W Burns, Dungannon £1560, TG Gordon, Ballyclare £1560, P Tinsley, Dromore £1550.

35 lots in the suckler ring sold to £1490 for a Lim cow with bull calf. In calf heifers to £1160 for a Shorthorn. Ruling prices:-

T Stewart, Cairncastle Lim cow & bull calf £1490, HJ Warnock, Carrowdore BB cow & hfr calf £1460, Dr L McClinton, Glenarm Lim cow & bull calf £1280, HJ Warnock, Carrowdore Here cow & bull calf £1250, Dr L McClinton Lim cow & bull calf £1220, Lim cow & hfr calf £1200, JR Allison, Limavady Lim cow & bull calf £1200, Dr L McClinton Lim cow & hfr calf £1180, John Ferguson Jnr, Straid Lim cow & bull calf £1160, A Agnew, Caledon SH cow £1160, HJ Warnock, Carrowdore Sim £1150, G Devlin, Randalstown Lim cow & bull calf £1140, HJ Warnock Here hfr & hfr calf £1100, John Ferguson BB cow & bull calf £1040, Lim cow & bull calf £1020.

168 calves sold to £505 for a partly reared AA bull, young bull calves to £410 for a month old Char. Heifer calves to £390 for a 3 month old Lim.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: Joseph O’Donnell, Randalstown AA £505, Hannah Hall, Newtownabbey Lim £475, Joseph O’Donnell AA £460, AA £450, Sam Kennedy, Doagh Char £440, M Adams BB £420, W Gillespie, Portglenone (2) Char £410, T Weatherup, Carrick Lim £410, W Gillespie Char £405, Sam Kennedy Char £405, J Walker, Randalstown Here £395, Wm Hoey, Ballymena Lim £390, Hamills of Ballindreen Lim £390, Wm Hoey, Ballymena Lim £375, Brian Wharry, Glenarm Lim £375.

Heifer calves sold to: Hanna Hall, Newtownabbey Lim £390, Joseph O’Donnell, Randalstown AA £370, T Herbinson, Randalstown AA £360, Hannah Hall Sim £340, Sam Kennedy BB £300, Hamills of Ballindreen Lim £295, Hamilton Alexander, Glenarm Lim £295, S Cargill, Parkgate BB £290, Hamills of Ballindreen Here £290, Denis Boyd, Straid Lim £290, Hamilton Alexander Lim £280, Hamills of Ballindreen Here £275, D Montgomery, Glenwherry (2) Lim £270, S Cargill, Parkgate BB £265, J Walker, Randalstown Here £262.

Friesian bull calves sold to: Wm Hoey, Ballymena £250, Robert Dunn, Ballyclare £170, Sam Kennedy, Doagh £150, GN McMullan, Carnlough £145, RJ Gage, Clough (2) £140, DT & JL McKinney, Maghera (3) £135, GN McMullan, Carnlough £100, (3) £90, F Allen, Randalstown £85, GN McMullan (2) £70.

An entry of 260 weanlings resulted in a steady trade. Bullocks sold to £440 over for a Cha 310kg £750 offered by S Dawson, Lisburn. Heifers sold to £540 over for a Lim 260kg @ £1200 presented by W Hopes, Ballywalter.

Bullocks 0.0 – 300.0 kg: SJ Mulholland, Hannahstown Lim 180kg £294), M/S F&R Auld, Newtownabbey Lim 190kg £550 (290), TJ Johnston, Glenavy Lim 210kg £600 (286), Mrs H Minford, Nutts Corner Lim 210kg £600 (286), Lim 240kg £650 (271), WJ Bryson, Crumlin Cha 200kg £540 (270), S Taylor, Ligoniel Cha 260kg £700 (269), William Hopes, Ballywalter Lim 260kg £690 (265), Tony Mulholland, Dunmurry Cha 260kg £675 (260), WJ Bryson Cha 190kg £490 (258) x2, SJ Mulholland Lim 210kg £540 (257), D Bell, Randalstown Lim 280kg £720 (257), S Taylor Cha 280kg £720 (257), Tony Mulholland cha 290kg £740 (255), Cha 260kg £660 (254).

Bullocks 301.0 – 350.0 kg: S Dawson, Lisburn Cha 310kg £750 (242), Tony Mulholland Sim 310kg £730 (236), W Dawson, Lisburn Lim 310kg £715 (231), Iain Matthews, Bushmills Cha 320kg £735 (230)x3, Cha 310kg £710 (229), Tony Mulholland Cha 330kg £755 (229), J Weatherup, Ballyclare Cha 320kg £730 (228)x2, E Gillan, Deerfin Sim 340kg £775 (228)x3, M Johnston, Toomebridge Lim 330kg £740 (224), Iain Matthews Cha 350kg £770 (220)x2.

Bullocks 351.kg and over: Mr D Kennedy, Ballymena Lim 380kg £815 (215), H McCormick, Larne Bel 380kg £800 (211), Mr D Kennedy Lim 390kg £815 (209), E Gillan Sim 390kg £815 (209), William Barnes, Cullybackey Lim 420kg £855 (204), E Gillan Bel 370kg £750 (203), Mr WM G Hughes, Clough Abe 460kg £910 (198), H McCormick Bel 420kg £825 (196), S Taylor Cha 410kg £805 (196), D Gaston, Carnlough Lim 440kg £860 (196), J Weatherup Cha 390kg £750 (192), G McAuley, Ballynashee Abe 370kg £700 (189), William Barnes Abe 440kg £800 (182), Lim 450kg £810 (180), John Watt, Glenarm Her 440kg £790 (180)x2.

Heifers 0.0 – 300.0 kg: William Hopes, Ballywalter Lim 260kg £1200 (462), W Dawson, Lisburn Lim 240kg £650 (271), Mrs H Minford, Nutts Corner Lim 150kg £395 (263), William Hopes Blo 280kg £685 (245), Blo 280kg £680 (243), W Dawson Cha 240kg £580 (242)x2, TJ Johnston, Glenavy Lim 220kg £525 (239), D McCartney, Kells Cha 270kg £640 (237), Cha 300kg £710 (237), Derek Millan, Ballymoney Blo 160kg £370 (231), W&G Hanna, Ballymoney Cha 290kg £660 (228), W Dawson cha 300kg £680 (227), WJ Bryson Cha 210kg £470 (224)x2, TJ Johnston Lim 220kg £490 (223).

Heifers 301.0 – 350.0 kg: Simon Loughery, Limavady Lim 310kg £690 (223), D McCartney Lim 310 kg £650 (210), Gary Davidson, Ligoniel Cha 320kg £670 (209), D McCartney Lim 350kg £725 (207), Adrian Murphy, Ballyclare Lim 320kg £660 (206), Sam McNabney, Clough Cha 320kg £650 (203), E Gillan Cha 310kg £600 (194), Lim 310kg £600 (194), JS Dunn, Straid Lim 320kg £600 (188), J Weatherup Cha 350kg £650 (186)x2, Simon Loughery bel 340kg £630 (185), Iain Matthews cha 330kg £610 (185), JS Dunn Lim 330kg £600 (182), Sim 340kg £615 (181), L Gamble, Gracehill Sim 310kg £550 (177).

Heifers 351kg and over: M Johnston Cha 390kg £840 (215), Simon Loughery Blo 380kg £212), S McAllister Lim 380kg £795 (209), Cha 440kg £870 (198), Sim 410kg £780 (190), Mr WM G Hughes Lim 450kg £855 (190)x2, Gary Davidson cha 390kg £740 (190)x3, Simon Loughery Lim 360kg £680 (189), J Weatherup Cha 370kg £680 (184)x2, S Taylor Cha 410kg £740 (181), D McCartney Lim 390kg £700 (180), Simon Loughery Lim 360kg £640 (178).

Another great entry of sheep in Ballymena a Monday evening resulted in a steady trade. Store lambs sold to £66.50, Ewe lambs to £225. The annual Ram Fair attracted a large show of all breeds selling to a top of 750gns for a BFL shearling from Robert Loughridge, Armoy.

Store lambs: RM Carson, Islandmagee 35 Cha £66.50, 20 Cha 66, 1 Cha £66, 24 Cha £65, M Calderwood, Rasharkin 14 Tex £64.50, Esther Farqhuar, Moorfields 3 Tex £64, Fred Loughridge, Armoy 20 Cro £63.50. Samuel Heaney, Ballyclare 9 Cro £63, David McClintock, Broughshane 41 Tex £63, Jonathan Kerr, Coleraine 20 Mul £62.50, JW Bingham, Templepatrick 15 Cha £62, K Kidd, Broughshane 35 Tex £61.50, James McQuitty 12 Tex £61.50, Dermot McDonnell, Glenariffe 11 Suff £60, Alex McCann, Ballymena 9 BF £60, Crockataggert Farms, Draperstown 29BF £58.50.

Ewe lambs: D Mullan, Garvagh 12 Tex £125, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 1 Bor £115, D Mullan 11 Tex £112, 5 Cha £100, 8 Tex £100, 10 Tex £96, AM McFarlane, Dungiven 3 Tex £95, C Bell, Cookstown 8 Dor £95, Miss Joan Gilliland, Muckamore 9 Tex £94, D Mullan 8 Tex £94, Mark O’Kane, Carnlough 12 Mul £92, local farmer 5 Mul £91, D Mullan 5 Suff £90, Miss Joan Gilliland 9 Tex £88, Jonathan Kerr 11 Suff £86, Robert Gingles, Larne 9 Suff £80.

Rams, all sold in gns: Robert Loughridge, Armoy Blu 750, David J Jones, Nutts Corner Tex 680, S&J McCollum, Nutts Corner Tex 680, William Smyth, Stranocum Suff 650, K McAfee, Aghadowey Tex 600, Colin J Price, Nutts Corner Tex 530, RAS Barkley, Dunloy Suff 520, W Jones, Upper Templepatrick Blu 470, A McCartney, Cloughmills Tex 460, Phillip Lamont, Kells Suff 460, Mandy Kempston, Dromore Tex 450, K McAfee Tex 450, I Goudy, Greyabbey Cha 450, Richard Currie, Ballymena Blu 440, K McAfee Tex 420, Andrew McNeilly, Randalstown Suff 420, I Goudy Cha 410, Jim Bell, Comber Cha 410, Mandy Kempston, Dromore Tex 400, Mandy Kempston Tex 400, Richard Currie Blu 400, RC & JC Watson Rasharkin Suff 400, RC & JC Watson Suff 400, Pauline McLaren, Augher Cha 390.

An entry of 180 cattle met a good trade. Bullocks sold to £530 over for a Char 430kg at £960 presented by P McKeown, Martinstown, and also for a Char 510kg at £1040 offered by W Millar, B’shane. Heifers sold to £540 over for a Blonde 560kg at £1100 offered by T McConnell, Parkgate.

Bullocks 0.0 – 500.0 kg: P McKeown, Martinstown Cha 430kg £960 (223), Edward Young, Magherafelt Cha 400kg £890 (223), Leslie Galway, Downpatrick Cha 350kg £770 (220), P McKeown Cha 420kg £910 (217), Edward Young Cha 450kg £955 (212), Alistair Martin, Kells Blo 340kg £720 (212), W Millar, Broughshane Cha 480kg £1015 (212), George Stirling, Parkgate Lim 480kg £1000 (208), James Duff, Kells Lim 480kg £1000 (208), D McCammon, Larne Lim 430kg £895 (208), Brian Reid, Templepatrick Lim 430kg £890 (207), Edward Young, Magherafelt Lim 390kg £800 (205), Lim 410kg £840 (205), W Millar Sal 470kg £960 (204), Lim 480kg £980 (204), George Stirling Cha 490kg £1000 (204).

Bullocks over 500kg: W Millar Cha 510kg £1040 (204), George Stirling Lim 540kg £1090 (202), Lim 530kg £1070 (202), James Duff Lim 510kg £995 (195), George Stirling Cha 570kg £1100 (193), David D Harbinson, Lisburn Sim 510kg £975 (191), Alistair Martin Blo 530kg £1000 (189), George Stirling Sim 540k £1015 (188), W Millar Sal 510k £950 (186), H Milliken, Newtownards Bel 530kg £980 (185), Bel 530kg £980 (185), Samuel Graham, Broughshane Abe 520kg £960 (185), W Millar Cha 510kg £940 (184), Cha 560kg £1030 (184), Samuel Graham Abe 600kg £1100 (183), Mrs A Currie, Larne Sim 530kg £955 (180).

Heifers 0 – 500kg: D McCammon, Larne Lim 400kg £805 (201), David Dalzell, Comber Bel 330kg £660 (200), T McConnell, Parkgate Cha 470kg £935 (199), D McCammon Lim 400kg £790 (198), J Newell, Ballymoney Cha 490kg £965 (197), D McCammon Lim 420kg £820 (195), David Dalzell Bel 420kg £810 (193), Bel 300kg £575 (192), T McConnell Cha 490kg £935 (191), David Arrell, Bellaghy Blo 420kg £795 (189), T McConnell Cha 480kg £900 (188), J Newell, Ballymoney Cha 480kg £900 (188), Leslie Galway, Downpatrick Cha 310kg £580 (187), David Dalzell Bel 340kg £635 (187), Bel 370kg £685 (185), Blo 400kg £735 (184).

Heifers over 500kg: T McConnell Blo 560kg £1100 (196), Cha 540kg £1055 (195), Cha 550kg £1060 (193), A Thompson, Straid Lim 510kg £980 (192), T&S Reid, Crumlin Lim 560kg £1030 (184), J Newell Sim 520kg £925 (178), H Milliken Bel 590kg £1040 (176), Bel 590kg £1040 (176), Bel 550kg £960 (175), Bel 550kg £960 (175), Fri 510kg £885 (174), A Thompson Abe 530kg £900 (170), H Milliken Bel 600kg £1000 (167), G Rowney, Ballynure Cha 570kg £900 (158), H Milliken Bel 590kg £875 (148), Bel 510kg £710 (139).

An entry of 1964 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a steady trade. Fat lambs sold to 342p for a pen of 20kg Texels at £68.50 and to a top per head of £80 for 2 heavy BFL. Fat ewes sold to £80.

Fat lambs (1802)

Top price per kg: Matthew Murphy, Moorfields 7 Tex 20kg £68.50 (342), Leslie Turtle, B’shane 11 Tex 21kg £71.50 (340), J McCollum, Carnlough 8 Tex 20kg £68 (340), T Stewart, Cairncastle 10 Mul 19.5kg £65 (333), C McAllister, Moorfields 37 Tex 22.5kg £74 (328), Margaret McAllister, Glenarm 10 Tex 19.5kg £64 (328), Jonathan Auld, Ballynure 22 Tex 21.5kg £70.50 (327), Martin McCann, Randalstown 23 Char 23kg £75.20 (327), D McCammon, Larne 15 Tex 21.5kg £70.20 (326), W Hunter, Templepatrick 2 Char 23kg £75 (326), T Stewart, Cairncastle 5 Char 21.5kg £70 (325), Wm Hamilton, Doagh 33 Lleyn 23kg £74.50 (323), R Simpson, Broughshane 11 Tex 23kg £74 (321), WJ & A McCullough, B’shane 11 Char 23.5kg £75.50 (321), B Gaston, Ballymena 8 Tex 23kg £73.80 (320), R Campbell, Templepatrick 17 Tex 23.5kg £75.20 (320), local farmer 4 BF 23.5kg £75 (319), Graham Bros, Aughfatten 27 Mule 23.5kg £75 (319), JA O’Kane, Carnlough 50 Tex 23.5kg £75 (319), W Craig, Larne 16 Tex 23.5kg £74.80 (318), Shaws Hill farm, Kells 80 Tex 23.5kg £74.80 (318), T Stewart, Cairncastle 19 Tex 23.5kg £74.80 (318), Alex Knox, B’shane 2 BF 22kg £70 (318), Wilbert Kerr, Kilwaughter 8 Tex 22kg £70 (318).

Top prices per head: Local farmer 7 BFL 32kg £80, 1 CB £78, I Barkley, Dunloy 4 Tex 27kg £77.50, WJ Hanna, Ballyclare 12 Rou 28.5kg £77, S McAllister, Glenarm 41 Tex 27.5kg £76, Tom McBride Toomebridge 49 Tex 26.5kg £76, E Drummond, Ballynure 40 Tex 26.5kg £76, Mrs S White, Cloughmills 20 Suff 27kg £75.80, George Forsythe, Cloughmills 17 Tex 26.5kg £75.80, Norman McBurney, Moorfields 52 Char 24.5kg £75.50, WJ & A McCullough, B’shane 11 Char 23.5kg £75.50, local farmer 12 CB 25.5kg £75.50, Raymond Gingles, Kilwaughter 1 CB 27kg £75.50, M Moffett, B’shane 23 Char 27kg £75.50, Ian Kernohan, Randalstown 25 Tex 25kg £75.50, Matt Workman, Kilwaughter 39 Mule 25.5kg £75.50, L Weatherup, Ballyclare 15 Tex 24kg £75.50, Martin McCann, Randalstown 23 Char 23.5kg £75.20, R Campbell, Templepatrick 17 Tex 23.5kg £75.20, A & J Currie, Ballyclare 32 Tex 24kg £75.20, C McCroary, B’shane 18 Tex 25kg £75, Alex Knox, B’shane 21 Tex 26kg £75, Sandra Hunter, Bushmills 14 Suff 26.5kg £75.

Fat ewes (162)

1st Quality

Suf - £65-£80

Tex - £65-£80

CB - £60-£70

BF - £45-£55