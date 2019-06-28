Latest results from Penzance event

The NIPA were in Penzance at the weekend.

The birds were liberated on Saturday 22/06/19 at 6.45am in calm conditions. Top bird on the day, winning 1st Club Bondhill, 1st Sect E (110/1,291) & 1st Open NIPA Penzance (555/5,913) was David Calvin.

Rodney Adamson - Lurgan Social - 1st Sect G Penzance & Penzance Classic

Section C Report:

Top bird in Section C winning 1st Club Muckamore, 1st Sect C (104/1,102) & 20th Open is the partnership of A & E Bell.

Abbey Social: 1st 3rd T Lyttle 1518.4, 1302, 2nd Fegan & McAdorey 1518.2.

Ballycarry: 1st B McCammon 1479, 2nd NJ Arthurs 1386, 3rd E Arthurs 1384.

P & M Travers - Wheatfield - 1st Sect C Fermoy

Ballyclare HPS: 15/158 1st R Webster 1485, 2nd Higginson & Fasciola 1427, 3rd D McClelland 1423, 4th TH Gibson 1409.

Carrick & Dist HPS: 1st 2nd 3rd Elliott Bros 1481, 1416, 1393, 4th Mr & Mrs R Reid 1338.

Carrick Social: 1st 2nd 3rd D & J Armstrong & Son 1532, 1477, 1467, 4th Mr & Mrs Robinson 1441.

Doagh & Dist HPS: 1st J & R Scott 1529, 2nd B & M Gilmore 1501, 3rd 4th Mr & Mrs B McNeilly 1478, 1462. Winning their first race of the season are Jordan and Robert Scott with their yearling Stickers Donkers hen.

I Rollins & Son - Hills & Maze - 1st Sect D Penzance & Penzance Classic

Eastway HPS: 1st J Burrows 1511, 2nd Gratton Bros & Speers 1442.

Glenarm & Dist HPS: 1st 4th A McNaughton 1394, 1175, 2nd O O’Neill & Son 1233, 3rd G McWhirter 1198.

Horseshoe: 1st 2nd 3rd J Hastings 1454, 1417, 1404, 4th W Ferguson.

Kingsmoss: 1st G & C Lowry 1469, 2nd J Dawson & Son 1441, 3rd Connor Bros 143 , 4th PR Wilson 1413.

Doonan & McGuinness - Harmony HPS - 1st Sect D Fermoy

Larne & Dist HPS: 14/193 1st Crawford & Robinson 1485, 2nd AS McNaghten 1477, 3rd Rea & Magill 1475, 4th L O’Neill & Son 1472.

Ligoniel & Dist HPS: 20/189 1st, 3rd Bingham & Seaton 1550, 1511, 2nd 4th N Armstrong 1523, 1502.

Wheatfield: 1st J & D Braniff 1432, 2nd F & M Lavery 1413, 3rd J & M Begley & Son 1378.

Section D Report:

Top bird in Section D winning 1st Club Hills & Maze, 1st Sect D (62/791) & 14th Open is the top racing partnership of I Rollins & Son.

Colin: 1st J Gregory & Sons 1544, 2nd 3rd Johnston Bros 1479, 1443.

Comber Central: 1st 2nd D McQuaid 1459, 1303, 3rd D George 1133.

Derriaghy: 1st 3rd R Benson 1443, 1411, 2nd Belshaw & Anderson 1412.

Dunedin: 6/85 1st Myles, Kincaid, McCann & Auld 1468, 2nd P McClean 1438, 3rd 4th A & J Brown 1412, 1379.

Dromara: 1st 2nd N Edgar & Son 1420, 1418, 3rd H Silcock 1349.

Dromore HPS: 1st, 3rd J Greenaway 1544, 1420, 2nd Mr & Mrs Delaney 1434.

Glen HPS: 1st 3rd G Toner 1461, 1405, 2nd M McGuigan & Son 1422.

Glenavy: 1st 2nd D Scott 1537, 1475, 3rd H McKeown 1469.

Harmony HPS: 1st B Wallace 1382, 2nd 3rd S Delaney 1379, 1344.

Hillsborough & Maze: 1st 3rd I Rollins & Son 1576, 1428, 2nd 4th Lyons & Kennedy 1529, 1394.

Kingswood: 1st 2nd R & J Conlane 1385, 1327 .

Lisburn & Dist: 1st 3rd R Topping & Son 1499, 1479, 2nd I Donaghy 1487.

Section F Report:

Top bird in Sect F winning 1st Club Killyleagh & Dist, 1st Sect F (31/328) & 42nd Open is the top racing partnership of McCartan & Woodside. Their latest top performer is a 3 year old blue cock.

Ards HPS: 1st McGimpsey Bros 1460, 2nd J McClenaghan 1288, 3rd Plunkett Pollock & Nelson 1275, 4th A Mayne 1220.

Corrigs HPS: 10/198 1st Toner Bros 1412, 2nd G & P Brown 1405, 3rd 4th P Brown & Son 1380, 1352.

Killyleagh & Dist: 1st McCartan & Woodside 1531, 2nd K Murray 1474, 3rd J & R Quinn 1431.

Killyleagh Central: 1st 2nd 3rd C Healy 1327, 1301, 1266.

Section G Report:

Top bird in Sect G winning 1st Club Lurgan Social, 1st Sect G (71/914) & 13th Open is Rodney Adamson.

Ballyholland: 1st A McAteer & Sons 1443, 2nd C O’Hare & Dtr 1439, 3rd J Murtagh & Son 1437.

Banbridge: 1st 3rd F Simpson 1449, 1390, 2nd R Carson & Son 1410.

Drumnavaddy: 1st J Smyth & Sons 1503, 2nd 3rd S Ogle 1475, 1446.

Millvale: 8/86 1st 2nd 3rd Cowan Bros 1559, 1512, 1481, 4th D Carroll 1387.

Newry & Dist: 1st 2nd 3rd M Maguire & Son 1527, 1526, 1522.

Newry City: 1st 2nd 3rd Donnelly Bros 1397, 1332, 1324.

NIPA PENZANCE CLASSIC EVENT

The NIPA were in Penzance at the weekend for their annual Penzance Classic Event. The birds were liberated on Saturday 22/06/19 at 6.45am in calm conditions. Top bird on the day, winning 1st Club Bondhill, 1st Sect E (86/753) & 1st Open NIPA Penzance Classic (376/2,719) was David Calvin.

SECTION C

Top birds in Section C winning 1st Sect C (48/393) & 19th Open is the top racing loft of Bingham & Seaton – Ligoniel & Dist HPS. Their latest top performer, a yearling blue pied hen, is bred off birds obtained from J Hansen and John Greenaway, to whom they are grateful to.

SECTION D

Top bird in Section D winning 1st Sect D (37/272) & 9th Open is the top racing partnership of I Rollins & Son.

SECTION F

Top bird in Sect F winning 1st Sect F (23/83) & 29th Open is McCartan & Woodside – Killyleagh & Dist HPS.

SECTION G

Top bird in Sect G winning 1st Sect G (41/383) & 8th Open is Rodney Adamson – Lurgan Social.

NIPA FERMOY (4)

The NIPA were in Fermoy at the weekend. The birds were liberated on Saturday 22/06/19 at 9.40am into a light south east wind. Top bird on the day, winning 1st Club Monaghan HPS, 1st Sect E (69/1,001) & 1st Open NIPA (378/5,218) was Cooney Bros.

SECTION C

Top birds in Section C winning 1st Sect C (36/445) & 14th Open is the top racing partnership of P & M Travers – Wheatfield.

SECTION D

Top bird in Section D winning 1st Sect D (34/679) & 42nd Open is the top racing partnership of Doonan & McGuinness – Harmony HPS. Their latest top performer , a yearling red cock – Breeding: Leo Heremans/Stefaan Lambrechts from a G,Son Rossi. Last week he was 14th Section 79th Open Castletown yearling National 2653 birds.

SECTION F

Top bird in Sect F winning 1st & 2nd Sect F (32/354) is Gordon Bros & Son, Killyleagh Central. This is her 2nd 1st Section win of the season. Raced roundabout she was entered in 9 races and in the Open result in 7. Winning: 1st section 75 open 18761 birds Roscrea, 1st section 127th Open 5218 birds Fermoy, 5th Section 30th Open 12, 018 birds Fermoy, 9th Open Fermoy, 13th Open Fermoy beaten by 12 loftmates 2,573 birds, 24th Open 3577 birds Tullamore & 38th Open Mallow. As a young bird 34th Open Roscrea 7,021 birds.

SECTION G

Top bird in Sect G winning 1st 2nd Sect G (49/887) 21st & 22nd Open is Mr & Mrs G Delaney, Dromore.

ULSTER FEDERATION

The Ulster Federation were in Penzance at the weekend. The birds were liberated on Saturday 22/06/19 at 6.45am in calm conditions. Top bird on the day, winning 1st Club Lagan Valley, 1st Open Ulster Federation plus 1st Open Ulster Federation Penzance O/B Championship is Paul Frazer – R Frazer & Son.

Andersonstown: 1st 2nd 3rd J Kennedy & Son 1482, 1457, 1320, 4th P Morgan & Son 1310.

Belmont: 1st H Patton 1284, 2nd P Wylie 1126.

Brittannia: 1st 2nd 4th Reid & McManus 1304, 1296, 1257, 3rd B Clarke & Son 1281.

Fortfield: 11/109 1st 3rd SE & SC Rice 1569, 1556, 2nd 4th Mr & Mrs Flood 1568, 1547.

Grosvenor: 15/172 1st 2nd J & L Smyth 1575, 1575, 3rd A & A Ferran 1512, 4th P & K McCarthy 1494.

Lagan Valley RPC: 11/138 1st 3rd R Frazer & Son 1576, 1481, 2nd R & A Gore 1499, 4th A & R Milliken & Brady 1439.

West Belfast HPS: 15/184 1st W McClean & Son 1567, 2nd D Balloch 1522, 3rd E McAuley, Kell, Gibson & Tosh 1495, 4th Stockman & Robinson 1460.

ULSTER FEDERATION PENZANCE

O/B CHAMPIONSHIP RESULT: 1st R Frazer & Son – Lagan Valley – 1576 - £393; 2nd J & L Smyth – Grosvenor – 1575.4 - £288; 3rd J & L Smyth – Grosvenor – 1575.3 - £216; 4th SE & SC Rice – Fortfield – 1569 - £162; 5th Mr Mrs Flood – Fortfield – 1568 - £111; 6th W McClean & Son – West Belfast – 1567 - £76; 7th SE & SC Rice – Fortfield – 1556 - £76; 8th Mr & Mrs Flood – Fortfield – 1547 - £36; 9th A & A Ferran – Grosvenor – 1512 - £64; 10th D Haughey – Fortfield – 1501 - £33; 11th R & A Gore – Lagan Valley – 1499 - £33; 12th P & C Carson – Fortfield – 1498 - £26; 13th SE & SC Rice – Fortfield – 1493 - £10; 14th J Kennedy & Son – Andersonstown – 1482 - £10; 15th R Frazer & Son – Lagan Valley – 1481 – Nom - £112; 16th J & L Smyth – Grosvenor – 1476 - £7; 17th J Ward & Son – Fortfield – 1473 - £7; 18th J Braniff – Fortfield – 1469 - £7; 19th M Black – Grosvenor – 1459 - £7; 20th J Kennedy & Son – Andersonstown – 1457 - £7

GLENN McNEILLY – BALLYCLARE & DIST HPS

Glenn has one of the finest winning Vandenabeele based family. Glenn has decided to offer to the fancy a small select draft of youngsters – only bred from his very select stock pairs – Approx 10 youngsters – Ready over the next 2/3 weeks.

All stock on offer will be brothers/sisters – aunts/uncles to many winners and prizewinners. Latest Performance 1st North Section & 2nd Open INFC Sennon Cove Yearling National.

More information in next week’s issue or click on the Pigeon Craic website for the latest information over the coming weekend – www.pigeoncraic.com