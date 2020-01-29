Latest slurry spreading technology on display at SlurryKat open day

Around 800 farmers and agricultural contractors attended the SlurryKat open day held at the company’s base at Waringstown in Co Armagh.

The event showcased the latest slurry spreading technology manufactured by SlurryKat and highlighted forthcoming spreading regulations banning the use of splash plates.

Ryan Mallon, Mayobridge; Tim Black, SlurryKat and Martin Mallon, Mayobridge. PICTURE: Chris McCullough

Due to increased environmental concerns regarding high ammonia emissions generated when spreading slurry, the use of splash plates is set to be banned across Europe and further afield by 2025.

Those attending the SlurryKat open day were able to see what alternatives to the splash plate are available. A full range of SlurryKat tankers, trailers and Doda pumps were also on display.

SlurryKat CEO Garth Cairns said this was the first slurry spreading technology event of its kind and was happy with the turnout.

He said: “The focus of the indoor event was to highlight the imminent environmental regulations for spreading slurry on farms. It also showed farmers and contractors some of the low emission spreading methods that we have available to the industry to comply with the new regulations.”

In Northern Ireland the Nutrients Action Programme (NAP) Regulations 2019 came into operation on April 11 2019. The NAP, which applies to all farms, was first introduced in 2007 and is reviewed and revised every four years.

The NAP regulations require that low emission slurry spreading equipment must be used for all anaerobic digestate spreading by February 2020; all slurry contractors by February 2021 and cattle farms with over 200 livestock units, or pig farms with total annual livestock manure nitrogen production of 20,000kg or more, by February 2022.

Mr Cairns added: “During a number of meetings with DAERA we have determined the splash plate will be banned across the board by 2025. This ban will be phased in starting this year for different sectors that use them.

“During the last two years we at SlurryKat have completely redesigned our entire range of spreading technology equipment.

“Nowadays, the systems are much lighter, more efficient, have higher performance outputs and are wider ranging. They now perform best with all types of slurry and on steep slopes.

“We have a system to suit every user right through from the small farmer to the larger contractor,” he added.

There are a number of low emission spreading alternatives to the splash plate manufactured by SlurryKat including trailing shoes, dribble bars and injection technology.

New DAERA Minister Edwin Poots attended the event and was impressed by the range of equipment manufactured by SlurryKat.

Minister Poots said: “There is an increasing and growing acceptance of the need to reduce ammonia, nitrates and phosphorus emissions into our air and water to prevent damage to sensitive sites, rivers and lakes, protect human health, help to meet UK targets and to improve the efficiency of nutrient use.

“In doing so, agricultural businesses have the added benefit of becoming more efficient by making better use of nutrients in slurries and reducing the need to buy chemical fertilisers.

“There is no doubt of the complexities and challenges that face us when we try to protect our green lands whilst at the same time, support and encourage the rural sector to flourish.

“My tenure in DAERA will aim to create the building blocks for these two principles to not only converge, but also to find mutual benefits and thrive.

“While the use of low emission slurry spreading equipment such as trailing shoes and dribble bars is already significant, I would like to see much greater uptake of this highly beneficial technology on farms across Northern Ireland as it is a key contributor in making a sustainable future for Northern Ireland farming,” he said.