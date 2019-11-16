Launch of 34th Royal Ulster Winter Fair

The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) launched the 34th Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank on Wednesday 13th November.

The event was hosted in the Victor Woods Room, Greenmount Campus and on the day, attendees were able to find out more about what the 2019 Winter Fair had to offer.

Alan Crowe, Chief Executive, RUAS; Rhonda Geary, Operations Director, RUAS and Rodney Brown, Head of AgriBusiness at Danske Bank

This year, the Royal Ulster Winter Fair will take place on Thursday 12th December at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park, Lisburn. Recognised as the premier annual dairy event in Northern Ireland, it provides the perfect opportunity for farmers, enthusiasts and industry specialists to network and do business during this special one day event.

It also offers a timely opportunity for farmers, their families and exhibitors to come together socially in the lead up to the festive period.

Sole sponsors, Danske Bank has continued their support for the 34th Year running. Speaking about this successful partnership, Rodney Brown, head of agri business at Danske said: “The Royal Ulster Winter fair is still the premier dairy event in the Northern Ireland agricultural calendar and we are delighted to work with the RUAS again on the 2019 event.

“This is an important relationship to us and one that goes back a long way. Over many years we have been privileged to see our ongoing investment in the event contribute to its growth and success.

“We believe the dairy industry has a bright future and look forward to discussing the opportunities available to farmers and industry representatives at this year’s fair.”

On the day, visitors to the Royal Ulster Winter Fair can look forward to observing top quality livestock with exhibitor’s competing for the coveted title of supreme champion under the watchful eye of seasoned Australian livestock judge, Robert Anderson.

Also, joining Rob on the judging panel, is Scottish trade stand judge, Kate Stephen.

This event provides the perfect opportunity for attendees to browse over two hundred dairy related trade exhibitors, including 32 new trade stands.

A new feature to the 34th Winter Fair this December will be the introduction of a Careers Corner featuring a selection of jobs, apprenticeships and training opportunities within the agri-food and related industries.

Alan Crowe, RUAS chief executive, commented: “The Royal Ulster Winter Fair continues to grow year upon year, remaining a firm favourite within the agricultural calendar in the run up to Christmas for farmers and industry enthusiasts.

“It has successfully established itself as the meeting place for the dairy industry in Ireland showcasing the latest technological advances within the industry.

He continued: “We are delighted to have the generous financial support of Danske Bank for the Royal Ulster Winter Fair. Their continued support is vital in making this event a successful year on year.

“We are extremely proud of the ongoing partnership between ourselves and Danske Bank as it highlights our own, and the bank’s support of the Dairy Industry.”

This year’s Royal Ulster Winter Fair will take place at Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park on Thursday 12th December from 9am to 6pm. To keep up to date with 2019 Winter Fair news check out our website www.winterfair.org.uk, Facebook: Winter Fair or Twitter @ruaswinterfair.

Admission for adults £10, 12-18 years £8, seniors (over 65) £8, under 12s free when accompanied by an adult. RUAS members enter free of charge.

Discounted rates available online at www.winterfair.org.uk.