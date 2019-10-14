Launch of new intranasal vaccine

MSD Animal Health officially launched their new vaccine to farmers, Bovilis® INtranasal RSPTM Live at this year’s National Ploughing Championships.

Bovilis® INtranasal RSPTM Live is licensed for the active immunisation of calves from one week of age to reduce the clinical signs of respiratory disease and viral shedding from infection with Bovine Respiratory Syncytial Virus (BRSV) and Parainfluenza-3 (PI3).

This new intranasal vaccine offers farmers the earliest administration available on the market which is one week of age.

As a once-off intranasal application, it will provide protective immunity in five days against RSV and seven days against PI3; meaning it provides the fastest protection against RSV virus in comparison to competitor vaccines.

The duration of immunity is 12 weeks.

Speaking at the launch, William Minchin, Ruminant Business Unit Director at MSD Animal Health explains: “This new vaccine Bovilis® INtranasal RSPTM Live complements our existing portfolio of products; Bovipast® RSP and Bovilis® IBR Marker Live. It also reaffirms MSD Animal Health’s commitment to preventative practices in the ruminant space. Bovilis® INtranasal RSPTM Live is very simple to administer and can be given to dairy and beef calves from just one week of age and it works within seven days.”

This vaccine will be available to farmers through their vet from mid-October and sits alongside Bovipast® RSP and Bovilis® IBR Marker Live to broaden the MSD Animal Health BRD solutions portfolio.

For more information, please contact your local vet, visit www.bovilis.ie or contact MSD Animal Health on +353 (0)1 2970220.