Laura takes up new post as Fane Valley trainee

Wayne Cunningham recently welcomed Laura Kennedy to Fane Valley Feeds, as she has recently been appointed Trainee Ruminant Nutritionist.

Laura recently graduated with a First-Class Honours Degree from Queens University. Laura lives near Omagh and is well known in the dairy community as her father is a progressive dairy producer in Glenhordial.

Commenting on Laura’s appointment, Wayne Cunningham, Sales Manager of Fane Valley Feeds said: “We are delighted to welcome Laura to the Fane Valley Feeds’ team. It is great to get a mix of technical and practical knowledge in the role. Laura will help increase our presence in the province and will assist the business in the delivery of our growth strategy.”

Laura Kennedy - Fane Valley Feeds, Trainee Ruminant Nutritionist remarked: “I am excited to start my new role as Trainee Nutritionist at Fane Valley Feeds. Over the coming months I look forward to meeting and working with customers, supporting them to optimise milk production, daily live weight gains and production efficiencies at farm level.”