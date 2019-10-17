LCCC to hold Dundonald’s very first Halloween Harvest Market

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has announced a brand-new market to its 2019 calendar of food and drink events to be hosted in the heart of Dundonald.

The Halloween Harvest Market will set up within the square outside Cordners Spar on the Comber Road and will run from 10am-2pm, giving visitors the chance to explore all of the foodie delights that can be found in the wider council area and further afield.

Similarly to other Lisburn and Castlereagh food and drink markets that have been running annually within the council area, Dundonald’s Halloween Harvest Market will showcase an impressive range of fresh, artisan foods all of which have been grown and produced locally in Northern Ireland. Marketgoers can expect a wide variety of foods, including speciality rare-breed meats, seasonal and local vegetables, preserves, chutneys and pickles, Irish Artisan sweets, fresh bread and cakes with many traders expected to embrace the spooky season throughout their produce.

Commenting on the first Dundonald Halloween Harvest Market, Chairman of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee, Alderman Allan Ewart MBE said: “We’re very excited to launch the first Dundonald Halloween Harvest Market.

“There are many great food and drink businesses in Dundonald and it is time to shine a light on the town’s local producers and businesspeople.

“We are passionate about ensuring our council area is recognised for its fantastic artisan produce; and our upcoming Harvest Market will be a great way to give Dundonald its rightful place as a must visit Northern Ireland food destination.

“There will also be multiple stalls featuring beauty and household products.”

Local producers attending the first Dundonald Halloween Harvest Market include Ballyriff Buffalo, showcasing their unique offering of field to fork buffalo burgers and sausages from the first and only Northern Irish water buffalo herd. Award-winning Jack’s Fudge will be on hand to cater for those with a sweet tooth, alongside Lisburn based Rosie’s Cupcakes.

Other popular artisan and street food producers, many of whom are regulars at food markets throughout the council area include Indie Fude, Bara Bakehouse and Habanero Steve’s and Crumbs Vegan Bakery among many others.

In addition to enjoying the many delicious artisan and street food options that will be available throughout the square, visitors are encouraged to finish their market experience by paying a visit to the multiple local businesses located within or just outside of Comber Road square.

These include Cordner’s Spar, Corrie’s Farm Butchers and Cafe Nosh, who offer a fantastic array of homegrown produce including cuts of meat from Corrie’s Ards Peninsula based farm, Massey’s Pies, and freshly prepared deli offerings in Cafe Nosh.

Other stalls include organic skincare specialist Mrs R’ganics, vegan balms specialist, Plumpy Balms and plastic free advocates Do Your Bit.

Stuart Cordner, owner of Cordner’s Spar shop is an enthusiastic advocate of the Halloween Harvest Market, added: “We are delighted to host the Harvest Market in the square and we are really looking forward to welcoming the traders to Dundonald.

“An event such as this held in the heart of the village is hugely important for local businesses, but it will give the local residents something to look forward to and a reason to get out and meet other local people.”

For more information and updates visit - http://www.visitlisburncastlereagh.com,

Facebook: facebook.com/VisitLisburnCastlereagh, Twitter: @VisitLisburn, Instagram: @visitlisburncastlereagh