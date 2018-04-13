Leading commercial coarse fisheries now up for sale

Fenn Wright, the leading specialist in the sale of water-related properties, is pleased to offer for sale Colemans Cottage Fishery.

The site is ideally located in Witham, Essex with easy links to A12, 13 miles from Colchester, 12 miles from Chelmsford and 26 miles from the M25 (Junction 28).

Colemans Cottage Fishery, pod. Photo: Gerry Bibby

Colemans Cottage Fishery is a leading commercial coarse fishery business, comprising five lakes, a restaurant and bar seating up to 80 people, and a tackle shop. There is also a caravan site and five luxury holiday pods. The overall property extends to approximately 27.5 acres (11 ha).

This profitable property is being offered for sale for £1,400,000. Under separate negotiation is Colemans Cottage, a three bedroom residential property set in grounds of 2.75 acres with a lake conveniently-located opposite the fishery.

The fishery has been established for over 17 years, and has been developed into one of the best commercial fisheries in the south east. It also benefits from a large car park enabling easy access to all five lakes.

The five lakes are; Copse Lake, Pathfield Lake, Wood Lake and Stepfield Lake, which forms two of the five lakes. The lakes are all fed by ground water and are heavily stocked with mixed coarse fish species.

Colemans Cottage Fishery, bar and restaurant. Photo: Martin Freeman

Stepfield Lake is the largest lake on the fishery extending to 2.6 acres (1.9 ha) with 63 pegs and a maximum depth of 6ft. It is heavily stocked with carp, bream, roach, tench, ide, F1s and goldfish.

Pathfield Lake extends to 1.9 acres (0.8 ha) and has a maximum depth of just over 4ft. It is well-stocked with up to 10lbs carp, F1s, ide, tench, skimmer bream, gudgeon, chub, roach, barbel, rudd and crucian carp.

Wood Lake extends to 1.7 acres (0.67 ha) and offers 40 pegs and a maximum depth of 6ft. This lake is stocked with up to 10lbs carp, tench, F1s, ide, chub, skimmer bream, perch, roach, barbel, rudd and crucian carp.

Copse Lake is the smallest lake extending to 0.7 acres (0.29 ha) with 19 pegs and a maximum depth of 4ft. It is stocked with carp up to 17lbs, tench, F1s, ide, chub, bream, golden tench, roach, rudd and crucian carp.

The holiday pods, providing accommodation for visiting fishermen and tourists were constructed in 2017.

There are five mega pods available, with four sleeping up to three people and the fifth pod sleeping up to four people.

Each pod contains a kitchenette, en-suite shower and toilet with essential items such as TV, kettle, crockery, toaster and fridge.

There is also a caravan site located within the grounds.

Income is currently generated from the sale of day tickets, match fees, the restaurant, luxury onsite accommodation and rent from the tackle shop.

The fishery caters for coarse anglers of all ages and abilities with an emphasis on pleasure match fishing.

The individual lakes can be rented out for a fixed price or £10 per peg for match bookings.