Leading scientist to speak at mart events

Professor David Kenny, an internationally renowned beef scientist from Teagasc will speak at the “Breeding for Performance” events being organised by AFBI, CAFRE, AgriSearch and LMC.

The events will be held on Tuesday 28th May in Ballymena Livestock Market and Wednesday 29th May in Clogher Livestock Market. Both events start at 7pm and will last for approximately two hours.

Francis Lively

Professor Kenny is a Principle Research Officer at Teagasc’s Animal & Grassland Research Innovation Centre in Grange, County Meath. He is also an Adjunct Professor at University College Dublin.

Professor Kenny is one of Ireland’s leading experts on cattle nutrition whose work has helped identify links between nutrition and reproduction.

In 2018 he was awarded the Sir John Hammond award by the British Society of Animal Science. Professor Kenny received the award for his work on how biological controls can affect economically important traits in beef and dairy herds.

Following a PhD in cattle nutrition and fertility at University College Dublin, his research career — first at UCD and now at Teagasc — has seen him lead several major studies looking at cattle reproduction.

Barry McIlnerney

Other research interests include improving feed efficiency in cattle to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the genomic control of fertility in cattle, and producing profitable bulls which produce quality meat.

At the mart events Professor Kenny will give an update on ongoing research into bull fertility and its importance for suckler herds.

Dr Steven Johnston is a Senior Ruminant Technologist at CAFRE. Steven will talk about the selection of breeding stock (heifers and bulls) with a focus on EBVs.

Dr Barry McInerney is Head of Disease Surveillance Branch at AFBI Stormont. Barry will talk about animal health planning to optimise and safeguard cow and calf health.

David Kenny

Dr Francis Lively is Head of Beef Research at AFBI, Hillsborough. Francis will speak on optimising output in the suckler herd through good nutrition of the cow and the calf and the use of synchronisation programs.

All farmers are welcome to attend. Further information can be found on the AgriSearch website.

Please note that photographs and videos will be taken at this event for promotional and knowledge exchange purposes to include press releases, social media and websites.