LEAF Open Farm Sunday 2019 figures

For the fifth year running, over a quarter of a million people connected with farming on LEAF Open Farm Sunday. This year 250,450 people went out onto 365 farms from Jersey to Shetland.

Results from the visitors exit survey released by LEAF show the growing popularity and reach of the annual event with an 8% increase in people coming from urban areas and a 14% increase in visitors who had been to a LEAF Open Farm Sunday event before.

The main motivations for visiting a farm included “having a family trip out” (46%), “showing support for British farmers” (31%) and “finding out more about British farming and what farmers do” (23%). Furthermore, 91% of visitors reported “learning something new” about farming with increasing levels of interest in finding out what farmers are doing to care for the environment.