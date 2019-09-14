Learning opportunity for new horse owners

The Northern Irish Equine Education business, Want to Learn about Horses, is running more Introduction to Horses and Horse Care Courses in October.

This will be the fifth year this course is running. Business owner, Rita Seery MSc, BSc Equine Science, has many years’ experience in breeding, owning and working with horses and has a passion for passing on this knowledge.

Targeting new and prospective horse owners, parents of pony mad kids and anyone with an interest in horses, this course gives a good basis from which to start your horse knowledge journey.

The course will cover horse management, care, safety around horses, behaviour, feeding, grooming, horse health and preventative care and information regarding buying a horse or pony.

It would also be of interest to those considering working with horses.

This classroom based course is delivered over six weeks and consists of six two hour sessions.

Plenty of time is given to discussion and any questions that students may have.

The next course will commence on Saturday, 5th October from 11-1 at the USPCA Hospital Newry for six weeks (Saturdays).

Please contact Rita Seery on 078 25293884, or at ritaseery@hotmail.com to book your place.

Further information can also be found on Facebook @ want to learn about horses.